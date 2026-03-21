First Lady Jeannette Kagame Champions ‘Cultural Discernment’ in National Development

KIGALI – First Lady Jeannette Kagame has called on Rwandan women to remain “active architects of change,” transitioning from their historic role in the nation’s liberation to becoming the guardians of its cultural identity.

Addressing the 6th General Assembly of the RPF-Inkotanyi Women’s League on Saturday, March 21, the First Lady paid tribute to generations of women who preserved the “essence of Rwanda” during decades of exile and conflict.

She emphasized that the resilience found in foreign lands—where parents raised children to honor their heritage despite displacement—was the fundamental commitment that allowed the RPF-Inkotanyi to lead the country to its current progress.

From Liberation Legacy to Moral Stewardship

Mrs. Kagame underscored that women were not merely witnesses to Rwanda’s transformation but were central to sustaining the morale of those on the frontlines during the liberation struggle.

She extended a poignant tribute to the wives who supported their husbands in combat and the parents who provided moral guidance to children growing up in the shadow of a long and violent war.

However, the First Lady warned that the modern challenge lies in protecting the next generation from “blindly adopting” foreign customs at the expense of core Rwandan values like patriotism, unity, and dignity.

“A child not raised with these values may adopt foreign customs indiscriminately, unable to distinguish what is right,” she cautioned, framing cultural education as a shared responsibility within the community.

Invoking the philosophy of the late cultural icon Rugamba Sipiriyani, she urged the youth to exercise discernment as Rwanda continues to integrate into a rapidly changing global landscape.

“Take the best from others and discard what is inferior,” she said, reminding attendees that while development brings new knowledge, not every practice benefits the nation.

Mrs. Kagame concluded with a sharp call to the youth to reject harmful influences. “Reject what is harmful and do not allow others to dictate your values,” she stated, marking the assembly as a celebration of the essential role women play in shaping Rwanda’s future.

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