President Kagame Heads to Gaborone to Deepen Rwanda-Botswana Bilateral Ties

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame is set to undertake a two-day working visit to Botswana beginning May 6, 2026, in a move that signals continued efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and the Southern African nation.
The visit comes at the invitation of Botswana’s President, Duma Gideon Boko, and is expected to provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the state of relations and explore new avenues of partnership.
According to a statement from the Office of the Botswana Government, the visit “marks an important step in advancing Botswana-Rwanda bilateral relations towards high-impact economic partnerships, as a framework for deepening bilateral engagement.”
Strengthening Economic and Technical Ties
A number of agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, focusing on trade and investment as well as institutional collaboration between the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).
Beyond traditional areas of cooperation, the visit is likely to place renewed emphasis on Rwanda’s rapidly evolving ICT and artificial intelligence ecosystem—an area Kigali has positioned at the center of its economic transformation agenda.
Over the past decade, Rwanda has invested heavily in digital infrastructure, including nationwide broadband connectivity, smart governance systems, and innovation hubs. The country has also advanced policies that support data-driven growth and emerging technologies such as AI. Engagements with Botswana could create space for knowledge exchange, joint innovation programs, and partnerships linking public institutions with tech entrepreneurs in both countries.
A Growing Regional Partnership
Rwanda’s reputation as a regional technology hub has increasingly attracted international partnerships in fintech, e-health, agri-tech, and digital public services. This progress is anchored by initiatives such as Kigali Innovation City and a vibrant startup ecosystem.
Officials view AI as a strategic tool to improve service delivery and enhance efficiency in sectors like healthcare and agriculture. In this context, discussions may explore how both nations can collaborate on building digital skills, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and leveraging technology to accelerate inclusive growth.
Rwanda and Botswana have maintained cordial relations anchored in shared priorities around governance and economic transformation. Both are often cited as Africa’s most stable, reform-oriented economies.
Recent mobility arrangements further reflect this partnership, with Botswana citizens currently eligible for a free 30-day visa on arrival in Rwanda, while Rwandan citizens can enter Botswana visa-free for up to 90 days. Officials say these travel policies are part of broader efforts to promote trade and tourism, making it easier for business communities to move between the two nations.
Continental Impact
Analysts suggest the meeting between Kagame and Boko could also touch on broader continental issues, including the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and coordinated approaches to regional peace and security.
The visit underscores Rwanda’s continued diplomatic outreach as Kigali seeks to strengthen strategic partnerships that support its development agenda and expand its economic footprint across the continent. Further updates are expected following the conclusion of the two-day engagement.