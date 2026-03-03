Private Sector Federation Announces 2026 General Election

The Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) has announced that its general elections will be held from March 9 to 16, 2026.

The elections will be conducted at all levels, with members choosing a new leadership team of 340 leaders, starting at the district level and progressing to the provincial and City of Kigali levels, as well as within the sector chambers and at the national level.

PSF Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ruzibiza commended the outgoing leaders for their service during the past three years, noting their contribution to strengthening the private sector, promoting business growth and deepening collaboration with government in support of Rwanda’s development agenda.

“We sincerely thank the leaders who have completed their terms for the important role they have played in developing the PSF and the national economy,” Ruzibiza said.

“As we prepare for these elections, we recognise that this process goes beyond leadership succession. It is also about reaffirming the values of PSF and strengthening our contribution to economic development. The elections present an opportunity to choose leaders who will guide the federation towards sustainable growth,” he added.

PSF also encouraged all eligible members to submit their candidacies and contest for leadership positions, noting that the new leadership will play a key role in advancing development priorities outlined in Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation II (NST2).

Under NST2, strong collaboration between the public and private sectors places the private sector at the centre of economic growth, with government providing an enabling environment through policy, infrastructure and regulation.

Through investment, innovation, job creation and export growth, the private sector remains central to achieving Rwanda’s NST2 targets.

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) is Rwanda’s apex private sector body, bringing together business associations and professional chambers to represent and promote the interests of the country’s business community. It serves as a key platform for public–private dialogue, works closely with government to improve the business environment, and supports private sector–led growth as a driver of national development.

