Rwandan Army Launches National Citizen Outreach Programme

KIGALI – The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has launched a three-month nationwide citizen outreach programme aimed at strengthening community engagement, improving public services and promoting people-centred security, officials said Wednesday. The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Defence, will start on March 9 and reach communities across all provinces.

The decision was endorsed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village on Wednesday, where ministers reviewed progress on national priorities and approved new initiatives supporting Rwanda’s development agenda.

The annual programme brings together the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), other security institutions, local government authorities and citizens in a coordinated effort aimed at deepening collaboration between communities and public institutions.

Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a structured national platform through which defence and security institutions extend their role beyond core security functions, engaging directly with communities across the country to support development, service delivery and local problem-solving.

According to the Minister of Defence, RDF personnel and other security organs will work side by side with local leaders and residents, in line with Rwanda’s people-centred security model that prioritises close partnership between institutions and the population.

The outreach activities will be rolled out across all provinces, reinforcing cooperation between the Rwanda Defence Force, other security agencies and district authorities at the grassroots level.

The programme builds on the RDF’s long-standing experience in both domestic and international operations that combine security, development and humanitarian support.

At home, the RDF has consistently supported national development initiatives, disaster response, infrastructure works and public health interventions, including during the COVID-19 response and emergency operations following floods and other natural disasters.

Internationally, the RDF is widely recognised for its contribution to United Nations and regional peacekeeping missions, where it has played a key role in civilian protection, stabilisation efforts and the facilitation of humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected environments.

Officials say the citizen outreach programme draws on this experience to strengthen public trust, enhance service delivery and promote national cohesion.

Through direct interaction with communities, security institutions gain a clearer understanding of local priorities, while citizens are encouraged to actively participate in shaping locally driven solutions that support inclusive and sustainable national development.

