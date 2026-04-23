CAVB Day 2: Dominant Sweeps and Hard-Fought Rallies Intensify Battle for Continental Supremacy

KIGALI — The 2026 CAVB Men’s Club Championship gathered momentum on day two, with teams across all groups delivering a mix of dominant performances, tactical discipline and closely fought encounters.

As the competition progresses, clear patterns are emerging, with execution in key moments proving just as decisive as outright dominance.

Group B produced one of the day’s standout matches, as Kenya’s Equity Bank Volleyball Club rallied to defeat Sport-S (Uganda) in four sets (21–25, 25–21, 25–22, 25–20) at Petit Stade.

After dropping the opening set, Equity responded with improved coordination and attacking precision, steadily shifting momentum in their favour. Their ability to recover and close out the match under pressure underlined their growing confidence in the tournament.

Rwanda’s Kepler VC also impressed, securing a straight-sets victory over AS INJS (25–20, 25–16, 25–21) while maintaining control throughout. Egypt’s Al Ahly, meanwhile, delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, sweeping Cameroon Sports Volleyball (25–11, 25–16, 25–11).

Rwanda’s Police VC Maintain Control

In Group C, Rwanda’s Police VC delivered a disciplined performance to secure a comfortable straight-sets win over Tanzania’s Prisons VC (25–15, 25–18, 25–17). Their structured play and defensive solidity ensured control from start to finish.

Ghana Army matched that efficiency, sweeping Wolaitta Sports Club (25–15, 25–23, 25–19) with consistent performances across all three sets.

The group’s most competitive encounter saw Faith Union Sports defeat Kenya Ports Authority in four sets (25–23, 16–25, 25–19, 25–21). The match shifted in phases, but Faith Union’s composure at key moments proved decisive.

REG Grind Through Day’s Tightest Contest

In Group D, Rwanda’s REG Volleyball Club were pushed to the limit, falling to Port Autonome de Douala in one of the closest contests of the day.

REG were edged in a tightly fought match (26–24, 25–23, 25–23), with each set decided by narrow margins. The encounter underlined the tournament’s competitiveness, where small details continue to make the difference.

Momentum Builds as Competition Intensifies

Two days into the championship, the intensity is rising and margins are tightening. Teams are no longer easing into the tournament, and each match carries growing significance in the race for qualification.

While sides like Al Ahly are setting the pace with dominant displays, others such as Equity Bank and REG are showing resilience under pressure. As the group stage progresses, consistency and execution will define the teams that advance. In Kigali, the battle for continental supremacy is already taking shape—and the competition is only getting tougher.

Play in Pool A continued on day two, with Nigeria Customs Volleyball Club taking on Litto Team Volleyball Club in a match that was still underway at the time of reporting.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today