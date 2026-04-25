CAVB Day 4: Egypt and Cameroon Set the Standard While Rwanda’s Finest Rise

KIGALI – The separation line between contenders and casualties is becoming increasingly visible at the 2026 CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship, and Rwanda’s representatives are firmly positioning themselves on the right side of it.

Day Four action delivered clarity as APR VC, Police VC, Kepler VC and REG VC all secured vital wins, strengthening their cases for progression while tightening the pressure on teams struggling to keep pace.

APR VC continued their composed run with a straight-sets victory over Uganda’s Nemo Stars, a result that places them among the most consistent sides so far. Police VC were equally dominant, brushing aside Wolaitta in three sets, while Kepler VC maintained their impressive rhythm with a 3–1 win over Cameroon Sportive.

REG VC, showing renewed belief after their early setback, edged Kenya’s General Service Unit in a tightly contested match, keeping their hopes alive and adding further weight to Rwanda’s strong collective push.

With multiple wins now secured across all four teams, Rwanda’s presence in the knockout rounds is no longer just a possibility, it is steadily becoming an expectation.

Group A: Dominance at the Top, Trouble Below

At the summit, continental giants Egypt’s Al Ahly SC and Port Autonome de Douala continue to set the standard.

Al Ahly’s routine straight-sets win over Sport-S VC and Port Autonome de Douala’s 3–1 victory against Rukinzo underline their control. Both sides are now firmly on course for early qualification.

For others, the picture is less encouraging. Teams like Sport-S VC and Rukinzo are beginning to fall behind, with consecutive defeats leaving them with little margin for recovery in the remaining fixtures.

Group B: Rwanda in Command

This group is increasingly shaped by the authority of Rwanda’s clubs.

APR VC’s unbeaten run, capped by a confident win over Nemo Stars, positions them as group leaders in waiting. Police VC’s consistency adds further strength, with their straight-sets victory reinforcing their status as serious contenders.

Meanwhile, teams like Wolaitta are slipping out of contention, struggling to match the pace required at this stage. Unless results shift dramatically, their path to qualification is narrowing fast.

Group C: Kepler’s Consistency Sets the Tone

Home side Kepler VC continue to stand out as one of the tournament’s most disciplined sides.

Their 3–1 win over Cameroon Sportive keeps them unbeaten and firmly in control of their qualification destiny. However, the group remains competitive, with Equity Bank’s victory over AS INJS keeping the pressure on.

For AS INJS, repeated losses are beginning to take a toll, leaving them increasingly vulnerable as the knockout race intensifies.

Group D: Survival Battle Intensifies

The fight for survival is most evident in this group, where margins are thin and consistency has been elusive.

REG VC’s hard-fought win over General Service Unit keeps them firmly in the mix, but the competition remains fierce. Victories for FUS Rabat and Litto Team further complicate the standings.

On the other end, teams like Black Rhinos are beginning to drift out of contention after another straight-sets defeat, while Tanzania Prisons’ heavy loss signals growing difficulty in keeping up.

The Road Ahead

With the group stage entering its decisive stretch, the tournament is shifting from possibility to consequence.

For Rwanda’s teams, the equation is simple: maintain momentum and secure favorable positioning ahead of the knockout rounds. For others, the margin for error has all but disappeared.

As Kigali continues to host Africa’s finest, the coming matches will not only confirm qualification, but define who arrives in the knockout stage as genuine title contenders, and who exits having fallen just short.

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