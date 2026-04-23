CAVB Day Two: Uganda’s Nemos Stars Stun Egypt’s Petrojet to Blow Group A Wide Open

KIGALI – The 2026 CAVB Men’s Club Championship is quickly finding its rhythm, with day two delivering the tournament’s first major upset. Uganda’s Nemos stars Volleyball Club stunned Egypt’s Petrojet Sporting Club in straight sets (25–20, 25–22, 25–23) in a tightly contested Group A clash at BK Arena.

While the score line suggests control, the reality was far more competitive. Each set was decided by fine margins, with Nemos stars showing composure at crucial moments to close out the game. Their efficiency under pressure ultimately made the difference against a Petrojet side that struggled to convert key points.

From Opening Control to Early Shock

The result marks a shift from the tone set on opening day, where Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club delivered a dominant 3–0 win over Zimbabwe’s Black Rhinos Volleyball Club. APR’s performance highlighted structure, depth, and control, positioning the hosts among the early favorites.

However, Nemos stars’ victory has introduced unpredictability. What initially looked like a straightforward Group A is now wide open. Petrojet will need a quick response in their remaining fixtures, while Nemos stars must build on this momentum to stay ahead.

Day Two Fixtures Shape the Narrative

Thursday’s schedule is adding further context to the early standings. In Group B, Egypt’s Al Ahly Volleyball Club headline the day against Cameroon Sports Volleyball in one of the standout fixtures.

Kenya’s Equity Bank Volleyball Club are also in action, aiming to establish rhythm in a competitive group. In Group C, Kenya Ports Authority Volleyball Club face Faith Union Sports, a match expected to test their early title credentials.

For the hosts, attention turns to REG Volleyball Club, who take on Port Autonome de Douala in Group D, looking to match APR’s strong start.

Tight Margins, Rising Stakes

Across both BK Arena and Petit Stade, the competition has been defined by narrow margins. Matches are increasingly decided by execution in key moments rather than dominance.

Nemostars’ win reflects that pattern. Their ability to stay composed in closing stages proved decisive, underlining how small details are shaping outcomes. With 24 teams involved, consistency is already emerging as the key differentiator.

Momentum and What Comes Next

As the group stage heats up, the focus shifts from one-off wins to long-term consistency. Powerhouses like Rwanda’s APR, Egypt’s Al Ahly, and Kenya Ports Authority are still the teams to beat, but early upsets prove the gap is closing.

For Nemos Stars, this win is a massive statement—now they must prove they can maintain that elite level. Meanwhile, Petrojet faces a “must-win” path to recovery. Two days in, Kigali is delivering high-intensity volleyball where no lead is safe and the real fight for the playoffs has only just begun.

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