Kagame In Attendance As APR VC Secure Dominant Opening Win At African Volleyball Championship

KIGALI – Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club opened their African Men’s Club Volleyball Championship campaign with a strong performance, dismantling Zimbabwe’s Black Rhinos VC in three straight sets at BK Arena, Kigali.

The match carried added weight with President Paul Kagame in attendance, as Rwanda officially launched hosting duties for Africa’s premier club volleyball competition in Sub Saharan Africa.

The 47th edition of the tournament, running from April 22 to May 3, brings together 24 teams from 15 countries, making it one of the most competitive editions yet.

Before the game, sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire, opened the event, stressing the importance of structured talent development, stronger coaching systems, and clear athlete pathways as the foundation for long-term sporting success.

APR Set the Tone with Early Authority

From the opening rally, APR showed intent and control. Their movement was sharp, their communication seamless, and their attacking rhythm relentless.

The Black Rhinos struggled to match the intensity, as APR dictated the pace and forced errors with pressure serves and disciplined blocking.

The Rwandan champions closed the first set comfortably at 25–18, sending an early warning to the rest of the competition that they were in no mood to ease into proceedings.

Mutabazi Ignites BK Arena

The second set turned into a showcase of dominance. With Kagame watching from the stands, APR raised their level even higher, overwhelming their opponents in all departments of the game.

At the first technical timeout, APR had already built a commanding 15–6 lead, with Black Rhinos unable to find answers to the hosts’ aggressive approach. The crowd grew louder with every rally, sensing a one-sided contest unfolding.

A defining moment came from Yves Mutabazi, wearing jersey number 8, whose crucial point to move APR to 18 ignited celebrations across BK Arena. His impact shifted momentum, confidence, and control firmly in APR’s favour.

The set was wrapped up in emphatic fashion at 25–10, confirming APR’s total dominance.

Niyogisubizo Seals the Deal as Black Rhinos Fade

The third set began with renewed resistance from Black Rhinos, who briefly matched APR point for point in a tense and competitive start. The scoreboard remained tight, with both sides exchanging small leads and neither able to pull away early.

At 9–8, APR called a tactical timeout to reset their structure, and it worked immediately. Samuel Niyogisubizo sparked a decisive run, stretching the lead to 17–8 and breaking the rhythm of the Zimbabwean side.

From that moment, APR never looked back. Black Rhinos’ frustration grew, compounded by an injury to their player Lucian (No. 7), who was replaced by Henry (No. 18). APR capitalized ruthlessly, maintaining pressure and closing out the set with authority to complete a 3–0 sweep.

A Statement Win on a Historic Night in Kigali

The victory was a combination discipline, intensity, and execution to deliver one of the most convincing opening performances of the tournament.

With 24 teams chasing continental glory and a pathway to the FIVB Men’s Club World Championship at stake, every match matters. But on this night, APR set the benchmark.

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