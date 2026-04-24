CAVB Men’s Club Championship: Participants Praise Rwanda as Tournament Gains Momentum in Kigali 

KIGALI — It’s Day 3 of the CAVB Men’s Club Championship in Kigali, with the continental tournament already living up to its billing both on and off the court. As competition intensifies at BK Arena and Petit Stade, participating teams, officials, coaches, and fans continue to praise Rwanda’s hospitality, security, and world-class sports infrastructure, saying the country has delivered a well-organized and comfortable championship experience.

Since arrival, delegations have highlighted smooth logistics, efficient coordination, and the cleanliness of Kigali, while also pointing to the country’s modern facilities as a key factor enhancing the quality of play. Many described Rwanda’s sports infrastructure as among the best in Sub-Saharan Africa, with venues such as BK Arena and Petit Stade earning particular mention.

Black Rhinos VC head coach Darel Dangedena of Zimbabwe said Rwanda has provided an ideal environment for international competition.

“Rwanda is a beautiful and peaceful country, and the people are very kind and welcoming. Since we arrived here, we have felt at home because of the warm reception and the good organization,” he said following his team’s opening match against APR VC.

He added that despite it being their debut in the competition, the experience has been highly educational.

“This is our first time participating in the CAVB Men’s Club Championship, and we are learning a lot from the level of play here. Rwanda also has international-standard facilities, which is why we are happy to be here,” he said.

Fabassou Papa Jackson, captain of Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala, echoed similar sentiments, particularly praising Kigali’s urban cleanliness and infrastructure.

“Rwanda is a beautiful country with a clean and well-organized city. The streets and hotels are very clean, and the country also has excellent venues such as BK Arena. We are very happy to be here,” he said.

Uganda’s Nemo Stars Volleyball Club player, Benard Malinga said Rwanda’s ability to host the tournament reflects growing trust in Sub-Saharan Africa’s capacity to stage major continental events.

“It is the first time this competition is being hosted in Sub-Saharan Africa, which shows the great effort the country has invested in preparing it well,” he said.

CAVB Vice President Louis Rwakiranya, speaking during a press conference ahead of the tournament on April 21, praised Rwanda’s preparedness and leadership in hosting continental sport.

“It is a great emotion to see volleyball being hosted in Rwanda, a country of unity, vision and strong leadership. Before, these competitions were mainly held in North Africa, but now they are also coming to Sub-Saharan Africa, and I am confident the tournament will be successful because I trust Rwanda’s preparations,” he said.

Other officials also commended Rwanda’s infrastructure and organizational capacity, noting that the country continues to set a strong benchmark for hosting international sporting events across the continent.

The championship officially began on April 22 with a colorful opening ceremony in Kigali that brought together teams, officials, and dignitaries from across Africa. President Paul Kagame attended the opening proceedings and early matches, underscoring Rwanda’s commitment to sports development and its growing profile as a destination for major international competitions.

A total of 24 teams from 14 countries are competing in this year’s edition, representing Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria, and Burundi.

The ongoing championship further reinforces Kigali’s reputation as a premier host city for global sporting events, following recent high-profile competitions including the FIFA Series 2026 and the African Men’s Handball Championship held earlier this year.

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