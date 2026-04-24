Home » CAVB DAY 3: Al Ahly (Egypt) and PAD (Cameroon) Extend Perfect Run
Sports

CAVB DAY 3: Al Ahly (Egypt) and PAD (Cameroon) Extend Perfect Run

by Japhet Habiyaremye
written by Japhet Habiyaremye

Ghana Army also impressed, defeating Tanzania Prisons (Tanzania).

KIGALI — It’s Day Three of the group stage at the 2026 CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship, with top contenders beginning to separate themselves at BK Arena and Petit Stade.

Record champions Al Ahly (Egypt) and Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon) continued their flawless start to the tournament, each securing back-to-back wins to move to six points and tighten their grip on early qualification spots.

Record champions Al Ahly (Egypt) celebrate.

In the opening matches of the day, Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya) delivered a dominant 3–0 (25–15, 25–22, 25–12) victory over Wolaita Dicha SC (Ethiopia) at BK Arena. At Petit Stade, Kalibi Sporting Club (DR Congo) bounced back strongly to defeat General Service Unit (Kenya) 3–1 (18–25, 27–25, 25–19, 25–22).

Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon) underlined their title credentials with a commanding 3–0 (25–12, 25–11, 25–10) win against Atlético de Mindelo (Cape Verde). In another fixture at BK Arena, Cameroon Sportive (Cameroon) overcame INJS (Algeria) 3–1 (21–25, 25–15, 25–20, 27–25).

In the afternoon matches, Al Ahly (Egypt) maintained their clinical form with a straight-sets 3–0 (25–17, 25–19, 25–16) win over Equity Bank (Kenya) at Petit Stade. Ghana Army (Ghana) also impressed, defeating Tanzania Prisons (Tanzania) 3–1 (25–19, 25–12, 22–25, 25–13) at BK Arena.

Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon).

As the group stage gathers pace, attention now shifts to the Rwandan contingent. Police VC (Rwanda), Kepler VC (Rwanda) and APR VC (Rwanda) are all chasing a second straight win to strengthen their chances of progressing, while REG VC (Rwanda) will be looking to recover after their opening setback against Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon).

With momentum building and qualification spots on the line, Day Three is proving pivotal in shaping the path to the knockout rounds.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

CAVB Men’s Club Championship: Participants Praise Rwanda as...

CAVB Day 2: Dominant Sweeps and Hard-Fought Rallies...

CAVB Day Two: Uganda’s Nemos Stars Stun Egypt’s...

No DRC Clubs, No Problem as Kigali Sets...

Rwanda Welcomes Africa Volleyball Club Championship in Style

Africa’s Biggest Volleyball Tournament Opens in Kigali

Kigali Set for Bigger Stage as SportsBiz Africa...

Rwanda Congratulates DR Congo on Historic World Cup...

A Night of Magic as Rwanda’s Amavubi Beat...

FIFA SERIES FINAL PREVIEW: Rain, Roar and Rising...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Jojobet GirişJojobet GirişcasibomJojobet GirişJojobet Güncel Giriş