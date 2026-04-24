CAVB DAY 3: Al Ahly (Egypt) and PAD (Cameroon) Extend Perfect Run

KIGALI — It’s Day Three of the group stage at the 2026 CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship, with top contenders beginning to separate themselves at BK Arena and Petit Stade.

Record champions Al Ahly (Egypt) and Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon) continued their flawless start to the tournament, each securing back-to-back wins to move to six points and tighten their grip on early qualification spots.

In the opening matches of the day, Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya) delivered a dominant 3–0 (25–15, 25–22, 25–12) victory over Wolaita Dicha SC (Ethiopia) at BK Arena. At Petit Stade, Kalibi Sporting Club (DR Congo) bounced back strongly to defeat General Service Unit (Kenya) 3–1 (18–25, 27–25, 25–19, 25–22).

Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon) underlined their title credentials with a commanding 3–0 (25–12, 25–11, 25–10) win against Atlético de Mindelo (Cape Verde). In another fixture at BK Arena, Cameroon Sportive (Cameroon) overcame INJS (Algeria) 3–1 (21–25, 25–15, 25–20, 27–25).

In the afternoon matches, Al Ahly (Egypt) maintained their clinical form with a straight-sets 3–0 (25–17, 25–19, 25–16) win over Equity Bank (Kenya) at Petit Stade. Ghana Army (Ghana) also impressed, defeating Tanzania Prisons (Tanzania) 3–1 (25–19, 25–12, 22–25, 25–13) at BK Arena.

As the group stage gathers pace, attention now shifts to the Rwandan contingent. Police VC (Rwanda), Kepler VC (Rwanda) and APR VC (Rwanda) are all chasing a second straight win to strengthen their chances of progressing, while REG VC (Rwanda) will be looking to recover after their opening setback against Port Autonome de Douala (Cameroon).

With momentum building and qualification spots on the line, Day Three is proving pivotal in shaping the path to the knockout rounds.

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