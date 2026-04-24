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Rwandan Exporters to UK Urged to Prioritize Value Addition

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

Participants during an export readiness dialogue aimed at equipping businesses with actionable knowledge on how to export products to the United Kingdom.

KIGALI, Rwanda – Rwandan exporters have been urged to pivot from raw commodity trade to value-added production to fully capitalize on the United Kingdom’s open market, following a high-level dialogue convened by the British Chamber of Commerce Rwanda.

In collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the British High Commission Kigali, the session focused on export readiness and practical market access, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and trade experts. Rwanda currently enjoys one of the most generous trade access frameworks globally, with the UK granting duty-free and quota-free access to all Rwandan exports under its preferential scheme for Developing Countries.

Capitalizing on Duty-Free Access

The British Chamber of Commerce Rwanda convened an engagement to provide practical guidance, market intelligence, and networking opportunities for businesses and trade institutions.

Rob Hale, the Head of Green Growth and Trade at the British High Commission, noted that while the UK allows for the export of virtually any product—from green coffee beans to packaged tea—the opportunity remains underutilized. He emphasized that the primary challenge for local businesses has shifted from gaining market access to meeting stringent international standards and understanding British consumer demand.

“The real challenge is not market access, but meeting standards, understanding demand, and positioning products competitively,” Hale noted. He further highlighted the importance of regional harmonization, suggesting that the UK’s trade arrangements within the East African Community aim to create a more aligned and predictable trading environment for countries like Rwanda.

Navigating Compliance and Competitiveness

Martin Gasasira, an Export Development Analyst at the RDB, underscored that exporting requires a deep understanding of pricing, logistics, and compliance. He noted that while regional frameworks like the AfCFTA expand market reach, Rwandan businesses must maintain long-term competitiveness by aligning their products with international buyer expectations.

The dialogue concluded that Rwanda’s trade success with the UK will be defined by preparedness rather than access alone. Industry leaders, including horticulture sector chairperson Robert Rukundo, stressed that moving beyond raw exports requires deliberate investment in quality assurance, branding, and local transformation to capture higher value in the global marketplace.

Martin Gasasira, an Export Development Analyst at RDB, addressing participants at the export readiness meeting.

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