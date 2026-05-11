Women Entrepreneurs from Rwanda and Mauritius to Explore New Trade Opportunities in Kigali

Women entrepreneurs from Rwanda and Mauritius are set to meet in Kigali later this month for a three-day business mission aimed at forging new trade and investment partnerships under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The SheTrades Hub-to-Hub Collaboration Mission, scheduled for May 18 to 20, will bring together women-led enterprises from the two countries to explore opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing and ICT to healthcare, tourism and agro-processing.

The initiative is organised by the Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius in partnership with the SheTrades Rwanda Hub hosted by the Private Sector Federation (PSF).

About 18 women-led enterprises from Mauritius are expected to participate, representing industries including digital services, education and training, cosmetics and personal care, textiles, handicrafts and life sciences.

Organisers say the mission is intended to strengthen commercial partnerships between women entrepreneurs, deepen collaboration between African SheTrades Hubs and promote a more connected ecosystem that supports women in cross-border trade.

The engagement also reflects growing economic ties between Rwanda and Mauritius, two countries that have positioned themselves as strategic gateways for business and investment in Africa.

In recent years, Rwanda and Mauritius have expanded cooperation in areas such as trade, financial services, aviation, tourism and digital innovation, supported by a shared commitment to improving the ease of doing business and attracting investment.

Nirmala Jeetah, Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences and Head of the SheTrades Mauritius Hub at EDB Mauritius, said the mission demonstrates Mauritius’ commitment to helping women entrepreneurs expand into African markets.

“This mission reflects our strong commitment to supporting Mauritian women entrepreneurs in expanding beyond traditional markets and building sustainable business relationships across Africa,” Jeetah said.

“Rwanda presents strategic opportunities for innovation, investment and trade.”

Thérèse Sekamana, Chairperson of the PSF Specialized Cluster, said the initiative offers women entrepreneurs from both countries a practical platform to build partnerships and access new markets through AfCFTA.

“African women entrepreneurs possess immense potential to transform regional trade,” Sekamana said.

“This collaboration creates a valuable platform for women-led businesses from Rwanda and Mauritius to build partnerships, exchange knowledge and access new markets under AfCFTA.”

Supporting Women in Global Trade

The SheTrades Hubs are part of the global SheTrades Initiative developed by the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Launched in 2015, the initiative seeks to remove barriers that limit women’s participation in international trade and to create conditions that enable women entrepreneurs to compete globally.

Through the hubs, women entrepreneurs access business training, market information, mentorship, investment opportunities and policy support.

The SheTrades Rwanda Hub was launched in 2021 through a partnership involving the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), the International Trade Centre and the Private Sector Federation.

It focuses on strengthening women entrepreneurs’ export readiness, facilitating access to investment opportunities and promoting gender-inclusive trade policies.

The SheTrades Mauritius Hub, launched in 2023, supports women entrepreneurs in accessing international markets, digital trade skills and financing opportunities.

With AfCFTA opening up a market of more than 1.4 billion people, organisers say the Kigali mission could help women-led small and medium enterprises secure strategic partnerships and contribute to more inclusive economic growth across Africa.

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