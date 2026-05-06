PSF Chairman Courts Investors at Rwanda–Botswana Business Forum

GABORONE – The Chairperson of the Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF), François Twagirumukiza, has called on investors to seize emerging opportunities in Rwanda, highlighting the country’s investor-friendly environment during the ongoing Rwanda–Botswana Business Forum 2026 in Gaborone.

Delivering a keynote address at the two-day forum running from May 5–6, 2026, Twagirumukiza is leading a delegation of 20 Rwandan private sector leaders seeking to deepen partnerships and explore investment opportunities across key sectors between Rwanda and Botswana.

“The partnership between Botswana and Rwanda holds enormous potential, and it is a testament to our shared vision for progress and development,” Twagirumukiza said during the forum’s opening session.

He emphasized Rwanda’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment, urging Botswana-based and international investors to consider the country as a strategic gateway for regional and continental investment.

“Once you invest in Rwanda, you become a Private Sector Federation member,” he noted, underscoring the role of PSF as a key partner for businesses operating in the country.

Twagirumukiza explained that PSF is a membership-based organization that represents the interests of Rwanda’s business community, with a mission to advocate for enterprises and strengthen their growth.

“The Federation’s mission is to advocate effectively and reinforce members’ businesses, with a vision of profitable businesses for a prosperous Rwanda,” he added.

The forum serves as a platform to connect business leaders, policymakers, and investors from both nations, with a focus on enhancing trade ties, investment flows, and knowledge exchange.

Rwanda’s delegation is expected to engage in a series of bilateral meetings and sector-focused discussions aimed at unlocking new opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, services, agriculture, and technology.

The Rwanda–Botswana Business Forum is part of broader efforts by both countries to strengthen economic diplomacy and position their private sectors as drivers of sustainable growth.

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