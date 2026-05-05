Rwanda Parliament Legalizes Cryptocurrencies and Virtual Assets

KIGALI – In a decisive pivot from years of financial caution, the Parliament of Rwanda has unanimously adopted a landmark law to legalize and regulate cryptocurrencies and virtual assets. The legislation marks a strategic shift, opening the doors for investors, fintech firms, and financial institutions to operate within a formal digital economy.
The bill passed with a resounding 69 votes and zero abstentions during a lively joint session of Deputies and Senators. It establishes the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for activities involving digital currencies and tokenized investments, effectively transitioning a sector that has long been restricted or deemed unlawful.
Bringing the Shadow Economy into the Light
The legislative move follows a March 2026 Cabinet decision to address the risks of an unregulated market. Under the previous stance of the National Bank of Rwanda, digital currencies were considered illegal, a position championed by former Governor John Rwangombwa due to volatility and fraud risks. This “gray market” led to at least 35 documented fraud cases involving pyramid schemes disguised as crypto opportunities, claiming thousands of victims.
Lawmakers estimate that over 35,000 individuals—both Rwandans and expatriates—are currently trading virtual assets. The new law provides these actors a bridge to formalization. Théogène Munyangeyo, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Trade, noted that this is the time to bring all informal dealers into a regulated system, adding that by doing so, the government not only integrates these players into the economy but also provides a legal shield for victims of online scams.
A New Regulatory Frontier
The law shifts primary oversight from the central bank to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) Rwanda, though the two institutions will maintain a high level of coordination.
Under the new framework, all service providers are now required to obtain official licenses and adhere to strict transparency and operational standards. In a forward-looking move, the law also introduces the tokenization of physical assets, allowing them to be converted into digital tokens.
While licensed valuers will set pricing, MPs Germaine Mukabalisa and Valens Muhakwa raised critical questions regarding valuation integrity and regulatory overlap—concerns the committee assured would be managed through existing penal codes and oversight mechanisms. Furthermore, quarterly reporting and rigorous Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) protocols have become mandatory for all operators.
Strict Enforcement and Penalties
To deter bad actors, the legislation introduces a heavy penalty structure. Companies offering virtual asset services without a license face fines between Rwf 70 million and Rwf 100 million, while the unauthorized issuance of digital assets could attract penalties reaching Rwf 150 million. Individual misconduct is also addressed, as unauthorized mining, payments, or the use of anonymizing services such as “mixers” can result in fines of up to Rwf 30 million and prison sentences of up to three years.
Positioning for the Future
This legislative milestone aligns with Rwanda’s vision to become Africa’s premier fintech hub. By choosing regulation over prohibition, Rwanda joins a growing cohort of nations seeking to harness digital innovation while maintaining financial stability. Once promulgated and published in the Official Gazette, the law is expected to provide the legal certainty necessary to attract institutional investment and unlock new frontiers in digital financial services, marking a sophisticated new chapter in Rwanda’s journey toward an innovation-driven, modern economy.