Coltan Mine Collapse Kills Four in Western Rwanda

KIGALI – Four people were killed after a mine collapsed while they were allegedly attempting to illegally extract minerals from a licensed mining concession in Rwanda’s Western Province.

The accident occurred on the night of Friday, June 26, in Kavumu Village, Bijyojyo Cell, Ndaro Sector of Ngororero District, at a mining site operated by Tiprofnar, a company licensed to mine coltan and other minerals.

According to local authorities, the victims were among a group of seven people who reportedly entered the mine illegally after waiting for security guards to leave the site.

The group had just begun digging when part of the mine collapsed, killing four people instantly. Three others survived, although some sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as three men and one young woman, while one of the injured is also a young woman.

Charles Kabayiza, Executive Secretary of Ndaro Sector, said the mine is legally operated but the victims had entered the concession without authorization in an attempt to steal minerals.

“We received information that four people died in a mining pit after they had gone there to steal minerals. They were seven people who entered after ensuring the security guards were not present. Once inside, the mine collapsed on them. Four died immediately, while the others were injured,” Kabayiza said.

He urged residents to avoid illegal mining activities, warning that they not only violate the law but also expose participants to fatal accidents because they operate without proper safety equipment or supervision.

“We urge residents not to engage in such activities because those involved lack proper safety equipment and operate in secrecy. This puts both their lives and the wellbeing of their families at risk. Instead, they should seek lawful employment and engage in legal economic activities,” he said.

Kabayiza also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and called on authorities responsible for mine security to strengthen measures to prevent unauthorized access to mining sites.

Ndaro Sector is one of the key mining hubs in Ngororero District, with significant deposits of coltan, cassiterite and wolfram that contribute to Rwanda’s mining industry. However, the mineral-rich area has also experienced repeated cases of illegal mining, prompting intensified enforcement by the Rwanda National Police and Ngororero District authorities to curb unauthorized access to licensed concessions.

The latest tragedy once again highlights the deadly risks associated with illegal mining, which continues to claim lives while undermining the safety and operations of legally licensed mining companies.

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