UNICEF Marks 40 Years in Rwanda With Song Celebrating Every Child

KIGALI – As children from the Sherrie Silver foundation stepped onto the stage with confidence and infectious energy, their dance became a living reflection of a generation that has grown up with greater opportunities to survive, learn and dream.

Following decades of investment in children’s wellbeing, it was a fitting way for UNICEF Rwanda to celebrate four decades of partnership with the Government of Rwanda through the launch of its Rwanda@40 anniversary song.

The song, Kuri buri mwana (For every child), is a musical tribute to the country’s remarkable journey in advancing children’s rights and a reminder that the work of building a better future for every child is far from over.

The event, attended by government officials, diplomats, development partners, artists and children, celebrated not only a song but also forty years of collaboration that have transformed the lives of millions of Rwandan children.

From expanding immunization and improving maternal health to increasing access to education, nutrition, child protection and clean water, the partnership has helped shape one of Africa’s strongest stories of child development.

The anniversary campaign itself is designed to inspire renewed commitment to children, with activities throughout the year encouraging every sector of society to invest in Rwanda’s next generation.

The newly launched song captures that message through music, celebrating hope, unity and shared responsibility while inviting all Rwandans to become champions for children while inspiring fresh action to ensure every child survives, thrives, learns and is protected.

A Reason to Celebrate

UNICEF Rwanda Country Representative Lieke van de Wiel described the anniversary as a tribute to everyone who has contributed to improving children’s lives over the last forty years.

“Today is about celebrating every partner, every family, every community and every young person who has helped shape a Rwanda where children have greater opportunities than ever before,” she said.

Lieke expressed hope that the song would become part of everyday life across the country.

“My dream is that children will be singing this song in schools while planting trees, in summer camps, on playgrounds and in their homes. When music becomes part of children’s daily lives, so too can the values of hope, unity and protecting every child’s future,” she noted

The song, performed by UNICEF Champion Andy Bumuntu and brought to life through choreography by internationally acclaimed dancer Sherrie Silver alongside children from her foundation, symbolizes the voices of a generation determined to shape Rwanda’s future.

The launch also highlighted several anniversary initiatives including the planting of 40 fruit trees in every primary school across Rwanda in partnership with government ministries and efforts to engage university students in promoting children’s rights through nationwide competitions and dialogue.

Building the Next Chapter for Every Child

Minister of Youth and Arts Dr. Utumatwishima Jean Nepo Abdallah described UNICEF as one of the country’s most enduring development partners, crediting decades of collaboration for helping improve the lives of children across the country.

“For forty years, our partnership with UNICEF has helped ensure that more children begin life with hope and opportunity. Together we have chosen that that every child receives healthcare, proper nutrition, quality education and protection,” he said.

The minister highlighted the newly launched RISE program, supported by UNICEF, which seeks to help young people who dropped out of secondary school return to learning and obtain equivalent qualifications.

Throughout the afternoon, children songs, dances and laughter portrayed that development is ultimately measured not by policies alone but by the confidence and potential visible in the lives of young people.

While Rwanda has made remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, expanding immunization, increasing school enrolment and strengthening child protection systems over the past four decades, important challenges remain.

Ensuring quality learning, tackling malnutrition, protecting vulnerable children and creating opportunities for adolescents will require continued partnership between government, communities, development partners and young people themselves.

As the anniversary song echoed through the venue for the first time, guests rose to their feet, joining children in applause and dance. It was a symbolic ending to an afternoon that looked beyond history toward the future.

Forty years after UNICEF began its journey in Rwanda, the organization’s greatest achievement may not simply be the programs it has supported or the policies it has helped shape.

It is the generation of children whose confidence, creativity and voices now tell a story of resilience, possibility and hope. Regardless of where they are born, children deserve the opportunity not only to be heard, but to flourish.

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