From Mockery to Global Stardom: How Kagarara Is Turning Disability into Digital Fame

KIGALI, Rwanda — When Enock Uwizeye drops to the ground for a push-up challenge, few expect what comes next.

Standing less than a meter tall, the Rwandan content creator better known as Kagarara often leaves athletes, influencers and internet celebrities struggling to keep up.

His latest victory came thousands of kilometers from home.

At Ghana’s international airport this week, Kagarara finally met American fitness influencer Ashton Hall, a social media star with millions of followers whose punishing workout routines have inspired audiences around the world.

The pair had barely exchanged greetings before they were on the floor competing in a push-up contest.

By the time they had completed around 70 push-ups, Hall had stopped.

Kagarara kept going.

The friendly contest marked the culmination of months of online interactions between the two creators and formed part of Hall’s African tour. Kagarara, who traveled with his manager Assouman, later joined the American influencer in producing motivational fitness content that quickly spread across Instagram, TikTok and X.

For many Rwandans, the viral videos represented another milestone for a young entertainer whose rise has been built on refusing to let disability define him.

A message bigger than comedy

Kagarara is much more than a comedian.

The Kigali-based entertainer has built a loyal following through comedy skits, music, acting and fitness challenges. His videos often combine humor with an underlying message that physical disability should never limit ambition.

His personal motto is simple: disability is not inability.

That message resonates strongly with young audiences across Rwanda, where his determination has made him one of the country’s fastest-growing digital personalities.

The IShowSpeed moment

Although already well known in Rwanda, Kagarara’s international breakthrough came earlier this year when American streaming sensation IShowSpeed visited the country.

The two faced off in an impromptu push-up challenge that quickly went viral.

Millions watched as Kagarara stunned the internet with his strength and endurance, earning admiration far beyond Rwanda’s borders.

The encounter introduced global audiences to a creator many had never heard of before.

It also opened doors to collaborations with other international influencers.

More than social media fame

For Kagarara, fitness is only part of the story.

He regularly appears at comedy shows in Kigali, collaborates with fellow creators and produces music alongside his online content.

His videos rarely focus on sympathy.

Instead, they emphasize resilience, confidence and the belief that people should be judged by their abilities rather than their appearance.

That approach has transformed what some once viewed as a limitation into the defining strength of his personal brand.

On the digital map

The meeting with Ashton Hall has been widely celebrated in both Rwanda and Ghana, with many seeing it as another example of African creators collaborating across borders.

Hall has also accepted Kagarara’s invitation to visit Rwanda, setting the stage for another high-profile collaboration.

For Kagarara, however, the real achievement is not defeating famous influencers in push-up contests.

It is changing perceptions.

Every viral video, every comedy sketch and every challenge delivers the same message: talent, determination and discipline matter far more than physical limitations.

In doing so, Kagarara has become more than an internet personality.

He has become one of Rwanda’s most recognizable digital ambassadors—using laughter, fitness and unwavering self-belief to inspire millions at home and increasingly around the world.

Already, a campaign is growing, urging the managers of the ‘Visit Rwanda’ national branding campaign to tap Kagarara’s new found fame.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today