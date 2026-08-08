Love by Lake Side: KT Radio’s Germaine Umukazana and Janvier Ruzindana Say “I Do” in a Joyous Celebration

RUBAVU – Love, laughter and celebration filled the shores of Lake Kivu as beloved KT Radio journalists Germaine Umukazana and Janvier Ruzindana officially began a new chapter of their lives together.

The couple, who are among the familiar voices and faces at Kigali Today’s KT Radio, exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding celebration that brought together their families, close friends and loved ones in Rubavu district.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Kivu, the festivities blended tradition, romance and pure joy.

The celebrations included the traditional giveaway ceremony (gusaba no gukwa), where the families came together to formally celebrate the union, before the couple sealed their commitment in a religious wedding ceremony at Stella Maris Parish.

Following the church ceremony, the celebrations continued at Hotel Roxy, popularly known as Kwa Nyanja, where guests were welcomed for a day of food, music, dancing and unforgettable moments.

With the sparkling waters of Lake Kivu providing the perfect setting, guests spent the day enjoying themselves, sharing meals, dancing and capturing memories alongside the newlyweds.

There was no shortage of smiles and excitement as friends and family gathered to celebrate Umukazana and Ruzindana’s love. The atmosphere was especially lively, with dancing taking center stage throughout the festivities.

The bride and groom were not simply spectators at their own celebration, they enthusiastically joined in, leading their friends and family on the dance floor and adding even more energy to an already vibrant occasion.

The day was a celebration of love, family, friendship and the beginning of a lifelong journey together.

Surrounded by the people closest to them and with the beauty of Lake Kivu as their backdrop, the two journalists marked their special day in a celebration that will undoubtedly remain a cherished memory for years to come.

Congratulations to Umukazana and Ruzindana as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

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