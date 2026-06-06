Rotary Club Kigali Golf Targets US$250,000 for Advanced Urology Equipment at CHUK

KIGALI – As Julie Mutoni assumed leadership of Rotary Club Kigali Golf for the 2026–2027 Rotary year, she also took charge of a campaign to raise US$250,000 for the acquisition of a Holmium Laser Medical System for the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

Regarded as one of the club’s most ambitious initiatives, the project is aimed at strengthening specialized urology services and expanding access to advanced treatment in Rwanda.

The initiative is the latest effort towards the club’s growing focus on projects with long-term impact on communities. While the installation ceremony marked a leadership transition, much of the attention was directed toward the healthcare campaign and the role it could play in addressing gaps in specialized treatment.

Speaking during the launch, Mutoni said the project goes beyond fundraising and reflects a commitment to improving access to specialized healthcare.

“This project is about ensuring that more Rwandans can access advanced treatment at home. Every family deserves the reassurance that specialized care is available when they need it, without the additional burden of travelling abroad,” she said.

The launch also generated early momentum, with approximately US$27,000 raised during the event. However, more than US$220,000 still needs to be mobilized before the equipment can be procured and installed.

Addressing a Growing Healthcare Need

The Holmium Laser Medical System is used in the treatment of kidney stones, enlarged prostate conditions and other urological disorders. The technology allows doctors to perform minimally invasive procedures that can reduce complications, shorten hospital stays and improve recovery times.

According to Rotary Club Kigali Golf, the equipment would be installed at CHUK, one of Rwanda’s leading referral hospitals, where it would serve patients from across the country.

Supporters of the initiative argue that access to advanced treatment remains a challenge for many patients, particularly when specialized services are unavailable or limited locally. By introducing the technology at CHUK, they believe more patients could receive treatment within Rwanda rather than seeking care abroad.

Mutoni said the project was selected because of the far-reaching impact improved access to treatment can have on families and communities.

“When men are sick, women suffer. When fathers are sick, children suffer. We selected this project because improving access to treatment has a direct impact not only on patients, but also on the wellbeing and stability of entire families,” she said.

The club also hopes that locating the equipment in a public referral hospital will ensure wider access to the service, including for patients covered through community-based health insurance schemes.

More Than a Fundraising Campaign

Beyond the immediate healthcare benefits, the project aligns with Rwanda’s broader efforts to strengthen specialized medical services and reduce dependence on treatment outside the country.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has invested heavily in healthcare infrastructure, specialist training and advanced medical services. Policymakers have consistently emphasized the importance of building local capacity to meet growing demand for specialized treatment.

Rotary leaders believe the proposed equipment can contribute to those efforts by expanding the range of procedures available within the country.

They also point to the potential for enhanced specialized services to attract patients from neighboring countries, further supporting Rwanda’s ambitions to position itself as a regional healthcare destination.

Mutoni said the initiative should be viewed within the context of Rwanda’s long-term healthcare development goals.

“This is not simply about purchasing equipment. It is about contributing to Rwanda’s efforts to strengthen specialized healthcare services and ensuring that more patients can receive quality treatment within our own health system,” she said.

The Road to US$250,000

The club plans to engage corporate sponsors, development partners, philanthropists and Rotary networks in Rwanda and abroad to raise the remaining funds.

Success will depend not only on fundraising but also on close collaboration with healthcare stakeholders to ensure the equipment is effectively integrated into existing services at CHUK.

The campaign builds on a period of growth for the club under outgoing president Andrew Kulayige, who highlighted achievements in membership expansion, partnerships and community service initiatives.

“Over the years, we have built a strong foundation through service projects and partnerships. This campaign demonstrates how that foundation can be used to support an initiative that has the potential to create lasting impact in Rwanda’s healthcare sector,” Kulayige said.

Those gains now provide a foundation for a project that has the potential to benefit patients far beyond Rotary’s membership.

He acknowledged that the fundraising target is ambitious but expressed confidence that the club can achieve it through collective effort and partnerships.

“Raising US$250,000 is ambitious, but Rotary has always been built on people coming together to solve real problems. We are confident that with support from our partners, donors and the wider community, this goal is achievable,” he said.

According to him, the healthcare initiative stands as both a challenge and an opportunity as it would mark a significant contribution to specialized healthcare in Rwanda while demonstrating how community-driven initiatives can support national development priorities.

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