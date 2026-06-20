The New Scramble for Africa Won’t Be for Minerals. It Will Be for Data

History has a habit of changing the resource while preserving the competition.

The first industrial revolution was powered by coal. The second by oil and electricity. The digital revolution that followed was built on silicon, computing power, and connectivity. Today, a new resource is emerging as the foundation of economic and geopolitical power: data.

And once again, Africa finds itself at a crossroads.

The original Scramble for Africa in the late nineteenth century was driven by the extraction of physical resources and strategic control of territory. The continent supplied raw materials while value was created elsewhere. Independence ended colonial administration, but not necessarily the underlying economic model. Africa continued exporting commodities while importing finished products. Now a new technological revolution is unfolding, and there are uncomfortable signs that history may be preparing to rhyme.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the defining technology of the twenty-first century. Yet AI does not run on ambition, speeches, or policy papers. It runs on data, computing power, energy, and infrastructure. The world’s leading powers understand this, the United States is investing heavily in AI infrastructure. China views artificial intelligence as a strategic national priority. Europe increasingly speaks of digital sovereignty and reducing dependence on foreign technology platforms. Nations are no longer competing only for natural resources; they are competing for control of the systems that will process information, train intelligent machines, and shape future economies.

Where does Africa fit into this picture?

At first glance, the continent appears well positioned. Africa has the world’s youngest population, one of the fastest-growing internet user bases, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. Every mobile payment, online purchase, social media interaction, GPS location, health record, and business transaction contributes to an ever-growing reservoir of data, yet owning data and owning the infrastructure that creates value from data are two very different things.

Most Africans do not use African-owned search engines, cloud platforms, social networks, AI models, operating systems, or digital marketplaces. The continent generates vast quantities of digital activity, but much of the infrastructure that captures, stores, processes, and monetizes that activity remains controlled elsewhere, this is where the discussion becomes uncomfortable.

Perhaps the most valuable export Africa has never recognized is not cobalt, lithium, oil, or gold. It is behavioral data.

Every day, millions of Africans train algorithms they do not own, improve platforms they do not control, and contribute to digital ecosystems from which they capture only a fraction of the value. We often celebrate being connected, but rarely ask who owns the connections.

History offers a warning.

During previous industrial revolutions, countries that controlled infrastructure accumulated wealth and influence. Those that merely supplied inputs captured far less value. The railways, factories, refineries, power grids, and shipping routes often proved more important than the raw materials themselves.

The same principle applies today.

The future will belong not merely to those who generate data, but to those who own data centers, semiconductor capacity, cloud infrastructure, AI models, and the energy systems that power them. Africa cannot afford to become a passive participant in this transformation. The danger is not technological exclusion, Africans will undoubtedly use and are already using AI, the danger is economic dependence disguised as digital progress. It is possible to have widespread internet access, booming smartphone adoption, and vibrant digital consumption while remaining largely absent from the ownership layer of the digital economy.That would be a familiar story.

The new scramble for Africa (If it is not already happening) may not involve soldiers, borders, or flags. It may arrive through servers, algorithms, platforms, and infrastructure. Its objective may not be territorial control but control over the systems through which information, intelligence, and economic value flow. The question is whether Africa will once again supply the raw material while others capture the value or whether it will finally become an owner, builder, and architect of the next industrial age.History has changed the resource.

Africa must ensure it also changes the outcome.

James Kaliisa is a lawyer-turned-tech entrepreneur, software developer, and Co-Founder & CEO of Nexus Inc., a Rwandan deep-tech company building AI-powered infrastructure solutions for industries across multiple sectors.

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