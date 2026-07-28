Capital Before Code – Why East Africa Needs Its Own Wall Street Before It Needs Another Silicon Valley

Every conversation about East Africa’s digital future seems to begin in the same place: artificial intelligence, coding, digital skills and innovation hubs. They all matter, but I think the real question is this:

Who will finance East Africa’s greatest technology companies?

Silicon Valley is often described as the world’s innovation capital. It is not. It is the world’s innovation laboratory. The real engine sits nearly 4,000 kilometers away on Wall Street. Silicon Valley creates ideas; Wall Street industrializes them. Venture capital backs founders before they have revenue.

Public markets allow successful companies to raise billions, reward investors and recycle wealth into the next generation of entrepreneurs. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Google and Meta did not transform the world through brilliant ideas alone. They had financial markets willing to believe in the future before the future existed.

East Africa has entrepreneurs. What it lacks is an equally ambitious system for financing ambition. The newly launched East Africa Exchanges (EAE) 20 Index tells a revealing story. It showcases the region’s largest listed companies across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. Banks dominate. Telecommunications companies follow.

Then come breweries, cement manufacturers, consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. There is not a single listed AI company. No cloud infrastructure company. No software giant. No semiconductor company. No robotics company.

This is not a criticism of banks, they are indispensable to every economy. It is simply evidence of where our long-term capital currently flows. Stock markets are mirrors. They reveal what societies choose to finance. Today, East Africa is financing yesterday’s industries while hoping tomorrow’s industries will emerge on their own.

Imagine, for a moment, that East Africa had produced just one company comparable to NVIDIA. One company employing tens of thousands of highly skilled workers, supporting thousands more through suppliers, universities, law firms, construction companies and data centers.

One company paying billions in taxes over time, attracting global research partnerships, creating new billion-dollar startups through former employees and inspiring thousands of young people to build instead of migrate. That is the multiplier effect of technology. A great technology company is not merely an employer; it is an ecosystem.

Yet ecosystems do not appear by accident. They are financed. This is why AI strategies alone will not create an AI economy.

Policies matter. Universities matter. Innovation hubs matter. But history is clear: no nation has become a technology powerhouse through policy alone. Every technological revolution has been accompanied by a financial revolution. Railways needed stock exchanges.

Electricity needed investment banks. The internet needed NASDAQ. Artificial intelligence will require patient capital willing to finance research years before profits appear.

Our universities also need a new mission. The challenge is not education itself but confusing teaching with innovation. The world’s leading technology universities do far more than teach; they produce research, patents, spin-off companies and founders.

Knowledge is commercialised, not simply examined. Artificial intelligence evolves too quickly for static curricula to remain sufficient. Graduating AI users is valuable. Producing AI researchers, systems engineers, chip designers and entrepreneurs is transformative.

East Africa does not suffer from a shortage of ideas. It suffers from a shortage of capital willing to trust ideas before they become collateral. Somewhere in Kigali, Kampala, Nairobi or Dar es Salaam is a founder with an extraordinary idea but a broken laptop, unreliable internet or no pathway to early funding. The next great company rarely fails because imagination is absent. It often fails because belief is.

That belief should not come only from governments or foreign venture capital. It should come from a broader investment culture.

Pension funds, development finance institutions, regulated venture funds, angel investors, corporate investors and eventually ordinary citizens, through properly regulated public markets, should all have pathways to participate in financing innovation. Wealth is created when societies invest in the future together.

Perhaps, then, East Africa should stop asking how to build another Silicon Valley and start asking how to build its own Wall Street.

James Kaliisa is Co-Founder & CTO of Nexus Inc., a Rwandan deep-tech company building sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital systems for Africa.

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