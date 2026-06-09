UB40 and Ali Campbell Arrive in Kigali Ahead of BK Arena Concert

KIGALI — Members of the internationally renowned reggae band UB40, led by legendary vocalist Ali Campbell, have arrived in Kigali ahead of a highly anticipated concert scheduled for Tuesday night at BK Arena.

The performance is part of the band’s ongoing “The Big Love Tour,” a global concert series promoting themes of love, peace, and unity — values that have long been associated with reggae music.

The concert, organized in partnership with BK Arena, is expected to attract large numbers of music lovers from across Rwanda, many of whom have followed the band’s music and performances in Europe and North America for decades.

For many older fans, the concert offers an opportunity to relive memories associated with UB40’s music, while younger audiences will have a rare chance to experience one of reggae’s most influential bands live on stage.

Founded in England in 1978, UB40 became one of the world’s most successful reggae groups by blending traditional reggae with pop and dub influences. The band is known for a string of international hits, including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, Can’t Help Falling in Love and Please Don’t Make Me Cry.

Ali Campbell, who served as the band’s lead vocalist for many years, is widely credited with helping establish UB40 as a global reggae powerhouse and remains one of the most recognizable voices in the genre.

The concert will take place on the night of June 9, 2026, at BK Arena in Kigali.

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