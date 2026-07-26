Basketball Game With Kagame Caps Gen Muhoozi’s High-Level Visit to Rwanda

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame and Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, took to the basketball court during a weekend meeting in Kigali, offering a relaxed display of the increasingly warm relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The basketball session followed official meeting, where President Kagame received Gen. Kainerugaba during his two-day working visit to Rwanda.

According to official statements from both countries, the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace, security and stability.

Gen. Kainerugaba arrived in Kigali on Saturday and was welcomed at Kigali International Airport by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga.

Also receiving the Ugandan delegation were RDF Republican Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Willy Rwagasana and Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Col. Ezekeil Matsiko.

The visit is aimed at deepening military cooperation between the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Rwanda Defence Force, while reinforcing the improving relationship between Kampala and Kigali.

Joining the meeting was Ugandan journalist and political analyst Andrew Mwenda, a long-time associate of Gen. Kainerugaba.

Mwenda also joined President Kagame and the Ugandan army chief for the basketball game, with photographs shared by Rwandan and Ugandan media showing the three smiling and playing together.

The founder of The Independent magazine previously served on President Kagame’s Presidential Advisory Council.

Gen. Kainerugaba has become a frequent visitor to Rwanda in recent years. He attended President Kagame’s inauguration in 2024 and has held several meetings with Rwandan military leaders as both countries seek to expand defence cooperation and strengthen regional security coordination.

The latest visit comes as Rwanda and Uganda continue rebuilding a relationship rooted in shared liberation history but tested in recent years by political and security disagreements.

By Sunday, the second day of the visit, further discussions between the Ugandan delegation and senior RDF officers were expected to continue. No joint communiqué had been issued by the time of publication.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today