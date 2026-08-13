Rwanda’s Agricultural Exports Cross $1 Billion for the First Time

KIGALI — Rwanda’s agricultural exports have crossed the US$1 billion mark for the first time, reaching US$1.1 billion (about Rwf1.6 trillion) in the 2025–2026 financial year ended June, the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) said Thursday.

The figure is a 24.3% increase from the US$893 million recorded in the previous financial year, making it the highest annual export earnings recorded by Rwanda’s agricultural sector.

NAEB attributed the growth to better export infrastructure, stronger product traceability and improved compliance with international quality standards.

The agency also credited efforts to open new markets, promote Rwandan products, improve logistics and strengthen relationships with international buyers.

Innovation and higher productivity among farmers also contributed to the increase. NAEB highlighted initiatives such as the annual Best of Rwanda National Specialty Coffee Competition, which promotes quality and encourages the use of new technologies in the export sector.

NAEB Chief Executive Officer Claude Bizimana described the milestone as an important step for Rwanda’s agricultural sector.

“Surpassing the US$1 billion mark is a significant achievement for Rwanda’s agricultural export sector,” Bizimana said, adding that NAEB would continue working with stakeholders to increase export earnings, diversify products and markets, and add value along the agricultural supply chain.

At over Rwf1.6 trillion, Rwanda’s agricultural export earnings are equivalent to nearly a quarter of the country’s annual national budget — a measure of just how large the sector has become.

The growth comes as Rwanda implements two major national development programmes — the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and the 5th Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5).

Both programmes place strong emphasis on increasing agricultural exports, improving productivity and making the sector more resilient.

NAEB said it will continue working to maintain the growth and strengthen Rwanda’s position in international agricultural markets.

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