Rwanda Pension Fund Takes Full Control of Three Major Companies in Five-Day Buying Spree

KIGALI — Rwanda’s national social security fund has taken full control of three major companies in food processing, construction materials and insurance in a five-day buying spree that signals a more aggressive investment strategy for the country’s pension savings.

The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) acquired the remaining shares in Inyange Industries and Ruliba Clays, before completing the purchase of BK General Insurance (BKGI) for Rwf31.7 billion, or roughly US$22 million at current exchange rates.

The transactions turn RSSB into the sole owner of three established Rwandan businesses.

RSSB already owned 40% of Inyange and 50% of Ruliba. It bought the remaining 60% and 50%, respectively, from Crystal Ventures Limited.

The acquisitions come as RSSB’s assets under management have reached Rwf3.9 trillion, nearly double their level five years ago. That makes the pension fund one of Rwanda’s largest institutional investors and gives it significant financial capacity to invest beyond traditional securities.

RSSB Chief Executive Regis Rugemanshuro said the purchases are part of a new five-year strategy aimed at generating sustainable, long-term, risk-adjusted returns for pension members.

The numbers behind the companies help explain the attraction.

Inyange, Rwanda’s largest food and beverage company, increased revenue from Rwf28 billion in 2021 to Rwf68.9 billion in 2025. It recorded Rwf1.35 billion in profit after tax last year.

The company has also invested $54 million in a milk-powder factory in Nyagatare. The plant can process up to 650,000 litres of milk a day, including 500,000 litres for milk powder production.

Ruliba Clays, a manufacturer of construction materials, has completed a second production plant that has doubled its original production capacity. Its net asset value is estimated at about Rwf40 billion.

Inyange’s net asset value was estimated at Rwf61.2 billion.

BKGI adds a different kind of asset. The insurer’s profit after tax increased from Rwf2.7 billion in 2021 to Rwf4.7 billion in 2025. RSSB plans to integrate it with its existing insurance interests, SONARWA General Insurance and SONARWA Life Assurance.

Rugemanshuro says RSSB is not buying companies simply to become larger.

The fund wants the businesses to produce dividends and increase in value, ultimately strengthening the pension portfolio.

There is also a possible exit strategy.

RSSB says it could eventually bring in strategic investors or sell part of its holdings through listings on the Rwanda Stock Exchange or Nairobi Securities Exchange. That would allow other investors, potentially including Rwandans, to own stakes in companies currently controlled by the pension fund.

For international investors, the bigger story is the changing role of Rwanda’s pension system.

RSSB is moving beyond being primarily a social-security institution holding financial assets and positioning itself as a long-term institutional investor with exposure to manufacturing, agriculture, construction and financial services.

The test will be whether that strategy produces returns strong enough to justify using workers’ savings to own operating businesses.

Rugemanshuro has given the strategy a five-year test: the companies should become more efficient and profitable, generate stronger cash flows and deliver attractive returns through dividends and capital appreciation.

The investments, he says, should ultimately be worth substantially more than the capital RSSB put into them.

For Rwanda’s pension contributors, that is the central question: whether ownership of these household-name companies will translate into stronger and more secure retirement savings.

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