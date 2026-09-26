In Rwanda, Umuganda Turns into a National Push for a Sober Generation

KIGALI – As residents of Rusororo sector in Gasabo district spread laterite, opened drainage channels and cleared bushes from a wetland during Saturday’s Umuganda, Kigali City officials used the gathering to address a concern over illicit alcohol consumption.

A stretch of road in Rugende became the starting point for a conversation that went beyond the work being done on it. The community work was followed by discussions on how can we build a sober generation.

The discussion brought residents together around promoting a sober and healthy generation, with links to efforts against illicit alcohol known locally as ibyuma, drug use and other forms of harmful behavior.

Mayor of Kigali Samuel Dusengiyumva urged residents to work with authorities to eliminate illicit alcohol and other beverages that do not meet required standards.

He also used the gathering to broaden the message beyond alcohol.

“We must maintain hygiene in our bodies, homes and workplaces, and during the rainy season we must be careful not to enter drainage channels when heavy rain is falling. We should allow the water to pass first,” Dusengiyumva said.

The Kigali activity brought together Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, State Minister for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni and other officials. Musicians such as Bruce Melodie and Davis D also joined the residents, with performances after the Umuganda exercise.

The appearances drew a strong response from participants, particularly young people, while the message accompanying the entertainment remained focused on avoiding alcohol and beverages that do not meet required standards.

In the Eastern Province, the month-end Umuganda in Mukarange sector, Kayonza district, placed young people more directly at the centre of the message.

Residents worked on a 1.1-kilometre road running from Island Motel to the Mukarange Genocide Memorial and continuing to Mukarange Secondary School and IPM.

RDF Chief of Defence Staff General Mubarakh Muganga joined Minister of Youth and Arts Dr Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima, legislators, local leaders and security organs in the activity.

The gathering was linked to the SoberGen campaign, with youth groups Sober Green and Sober Chou from Kigali joining residents. Students at Mukarange Secondary School also received messages on avoiding drugs and embracing responsible behavior.

The emphasis was not limited to a warning against substances. The campaign also sought to encourage young people to adopt values and behavior considered beneficial to themselves and their communities.

“This Umuganda has also been linked to the campaign to encourage young people to avoid intoxicating substances and to embrace values and good behaviour,” Utumatwishima said.

Artists later entertained participants after the community work, with the young audience responding enthusiastically to his music. The event again carried the message of avoiding alcohol and non-compliant beverages.

In Rusizi district, the message was framed around the family and the wider community.

Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement Dr Bizimana Jean Damascène joined residents in Gihundwe sector, Kamatita cell, where the exercise was held at the Muhali residential development site.

Residents were opening roads within the housing site, while Bizimana used the gathering to speak about safe families and capable young people.

“A safe family is built by avoiding illicit alcohol known as ibyuma. We want safe families and capable young people,” Bizimana said.

The Rusizi activity was part of the same mobilization against illicit alcohol and drug use, while encouraging young people to demonstrate responsible behavior.

In Musanze district, the Northern province activity focused on a different part of community wellbeing: protecting the environment around the Rwebeya River.

Residents of Kabaya Village in Ruhengeri cell, Muhoza sector, joined Minister of Gender and Family Promotion Consolée Uwimana, Northern Province Governor Maurice Mugabowagahunde, the Rwanda Water Resources Board, RIB spokesperson Dr Murangira B. Thierry, security organs and Rwandan film celebrities.

The work involved protecting the river and repairing damaged sections, with the aim of preventing erosion and reducing risks linked to environmental degradation.

The gathering also highlighted cooperation between government institutions, security organs, public figures and residents in activities aimed at improving community welfare and protecting the environment.

Across the four sites, Saturday’s Umuganda connected practical community work with messages directed at different aspects of public life, from roads and wetlands in Kigali, to youth responsibility and social wellbeing.

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