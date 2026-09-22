INES-Ruhengeri Keeps 2026/27 Admissions Open as Students Look Ahead

MUSANZE – With the new academic year getting underway, INES-Ruhengeri is keeping admissions open for students seeking university education that combines academic training with practical skills and preparation for the workplace.

The institution is inviting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programs across fields including engineering and technology, economics, social sciences and management, health sciences, law and public administration, science and information technology, and education.

At the end of the 2025-2026 academic year, INES-Ruhengeri had 8,296 students, including 1,515 international students. Over 13,000 students have graduated since its establishment 23 years ago.

For students already at the university, however, the experience extends beyond the programs listed in an admission prospectus.

Shema Prince, a Year IV Civil Engineering student, says the institution has given him an environment where students can combine academic work with leadership, networking and other activities.

“I chose INES because of its strong academic environment, dedicated lecturers and supportive administration. We are fortunate to have institutional leaders who listen to students and give them an opportunity to share their ideas and concerns,” Shema said.

He said the presence of students from more than 24 nationalities has also exposed him to different cultures and helped him build relationships beyond the classroom.

“INES-Ruhengeri has helped me develop leadership, communication, teamwork, networking and practical problem-solving skills. It has also given me valuable relationships and experiences that are preparing me for my future career,” he said.

That emphasis on skills and employability also reflects the institution’s stated mission.

INES seeks to contribute to national and regional development through interaction between the civil society, private sector and public sector, while providing specialized university education enhanced by research to help create competitive enterprises and well-paid employment.

Emmanuel Bahufite, the university’s Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, said the institution’s range of programs is intended to respond to different academic and professional interests while helping students develop skills relevant to changing economic needs.

“Our focus is to prepare students to use the knowledge and skills they acquire to respond to real challenges in society and the workplace. That is why we continue to invest in programs across different fields, while encouraging students to take advantage of opportunities for research, innovation, leadership and practical skills,” Bahufite said.

The university currently offers 32 undergraduate programs and 15 master’s programs, alongside professional and short courses. Click the link to get a university brochure with all of INES Ruhengeri academic programs: https://www.ines.ac.rw/media/guiding_document/INES_Ruhengeri_Brochure_2026-2027.pdf .

Beyond degree programs, the institution also offers CPA training and short courses in areas including computer systems technology, welding, masonry, domestic electricity, plumbing and surveying.

For students considering their next step, Shema advises prospective applicants to look beyond simply securing admission.

“I would encourage anyone considering INES to come with an open mind, take advantage of the opportunities available, focus on academics and actively participate in university life,” he said.

Applications for the 2026/2027 academic year remain open through the institution’s website link https://digitalcampus.ines.ac.rw/admission/

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