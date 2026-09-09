Kagame in France for International Space Summit

PARIS — President Paul Kagame is in Paris for the first International Space Summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron as countries seek new rules and partnerships for an increasingly important space economy.

The two-day summit, taking place at the Grand Palais on September 9–10, has brought together nearly 120 foreign delegations, including heads of state and government, ministers, space agency officials, scientists, astronauts, military officials, private companies and international organisations. About 2,000 participants are expected.

The summit is focused on four broad areas: security and sustainability in orbit, the growing global space economy, rules and governance, and scientific exploration ranging from low-Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars.

France is using the meeting to push for greater political dialogue and cooperation on space. The summit is expected to produce political declarations and commercial announcements, rather than a binding international treaty.

Kagame is among the African leaders attending the summit. Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou-Nguesso is also expected to participate.

Rwanda established the Rwanda Space Agency in 2020 and joined the Artemis Accords in 2022. It has also worked through the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

The country has increasingly focused on using space technology for practical development. Satellite-based applications are being used or explored in areas including agriculture, telecommunications, education, healthcare and disaster response.

Rwanda also hosts a satellite teleport in Rwamagana, part of its efforts to build capacity in the growing space and digital technology sectors.

Before attending the summit, Kagame met UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany in Paris on Wednesday afternoon.

Their discussions focused on Rwanda’s partnership with UNESCO in education, science and technology, cultural heritage and the preservation of memory.

Rwanda’s partnership with UNESCO extends beyond education and science. The country has two UNESCO World Heritage properties, both inscribed in 2023: Nyungwe National Park and the Memorial sites of the Genocide at Nyamata, Murambi, Gisozi and Bisesero.

UNESCO is also working with Rwanda and the Aegis Trust to strengthen the educational role of the genocide memorials. The programme includes training teachers and memorial guides, developing educational materials and improving exhibitions. It is also designed to promote intergenerational dialogue and preserve the sites for future generations.

The UNESCO meeting came as France seeks to strengthen Europe’s role in space amid growing competition with the United States and China.

Germany is co-hosting the summit, although Chancellor Friedrich Merz is not attending. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to participate on Thursday.

Several major private space companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, withdrew from the event. China is expected to be represented.

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