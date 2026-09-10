Nyanza District – Health Minister Begins Southern Province Tour to Assess Healthcare Quality and Youth Wellness

Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana has started a two-day working visit to Rwanda’s Southern Province to evaluate primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

In Nyanza District, the Minister toured Nyamiyaga Health Centre, Gati and Gasoro Health Posts, and Nyanza District Hospital. These facilities support provision of health services in Nyanza from the primary care level to specialized care.

Community Health Workers, Health Posts and Health Centers constitute facilities that have significantly improved local healthcare access, reducing travel times by up to 45 minutes and managing up to 95% of healthcare service demand.

During the tour, Dr. Nsanzimana emphasized that the visit offers a vital opportunity to assess service quality and engage directly with frontline medical personnel, particularly Community Health Workers (CHWs).

Highlighting CHWs as the backbone of Rwanda’s health system, he affirmed, “decentralized, quality care remains a top priority.”

While in Nyanza, Minister Nsanzimana also connected with students from various schools celebrating the start of the new academic year.

Following a friendly volleyball match, he urged the youth to protect their health by remaining physically active and avoiding drugs, tobacco, vapes, and alcohol—substances that impair brain development and cause chronic illness.

Reminding the students that they “only have one body,” he advised them to resist negative peer pressure and make choices that represent a lifelong investment in themselves, their families, and the nation.

Prominent artists DJ Ira, Nel Ngabo, and Tom Close also joined the event, performing for the students while reinforcing the Minister’s message to remain sober and focused on their education.

Minister Nsanzimana’s tour of the Southern Province continues tomorrow in Huye District.

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