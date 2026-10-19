As Government Closed 250 Substandard Alcohol Factories, 200 More Await Licences

Rwanda has closed 250 factories that were producing substandard alcoholic drinks, while another 200 businesses that had applied for licences had not yet started operations, Health Minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana has said.

Speaking last week at a meeting of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, Nsanzimana explained how production of the drinks, locally known as ibyuma, expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said some producers initially used bananas to make the drinks but later switched to ethanol mixed with powdered flavourings as banana prices increased.

The minister said 250 factories were found to have been producing the substandard drinks when authorities moved to stop their operations.

At the same time though, another 200 businesses had applied for licences but had not started production. These businesses should be distinguished from those already making the drinks.

Some other producers were reportedly operating without licences, although the minister did not give a figure for them.

Nsanzimana advised those affected by the restrictions to consider alternative businesses, including food processing, non-alcoholic beverages, nutritious products and agriculture.

During the meeting, representatives of political organisations questioned how so many factories had obtained licences from the government agency responsible for regulating medicines and food products.

Dr Alvera Mukabaramba, president of the Party for Progress and Concord (PPC), said the number of factories could have reached 500 if authorities had continued issuing licences.

Nearly two months after the government introduced measures to suspend and ban substandard alcoholic drinks, authorities in the health, security and justice sectors have reported a decline of more than 50% in crimes involving assault and bodily injury.

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