Rwanda Has Received More Than 3,000 Asylum Seekers Evacuated From Libya Since 2019

KIGALI — Rwanda has received more than 3,000 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya since 2019 under an arrangement designed to remove vulnerable Africans from detention and other dangerous conditions in the North African country.

The latest arrivals have kept the programme active in 2026.

In June, Rwanda received 173 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya. The group included 85 Sudanese, 66 Eritreans, 12 South Sudanese, seven Ethiopians and two Somalis.

A further 177 people arrived in August, comprising 68 Sudanese, 66 Eritreans, 26 South Sudanese, 15 Ethiopians and two Somalis.

The evacuees are housed at the Gashora Emergency Transit Centre in Bugesera District, southeast of Kigali, while longer-term solutions are arranged.

The programme is known as the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) and was established in September 2019 through a partnership between Rwanda, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the African Union.

It was created to provide a way out for refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Libya, many of whom had been held in detention centres while attempting to reach Europe.

For Rwanda, the programme represents a different role from its conventional refugee-hosting responsibilities.

People arriving through the mechanism are not necessarily expected to settle permanently in Rwanda.

They can pursue three broad options: resettlement in a third country, voluntary return to their country of origin, or remaining in Rwanda.

The majority have ultimately been resettled elsewhere.

As of June 2026, 2,623 people who had passed through the programme in Rwanda had been resettled in third countries.

The programme has therefore become a significant humanitarian corridor between Libya and safer destinations.

Gashora provides temporary accommodation and support while cases are processed. New arrivals can receive language training and other services intended to prepare them for eventual integration elsewhere or, for those who remain, life in Rwanda.

The nationalities of recent arrivals also reflect the conflicts and instability driving migration across Africa.

Sudanese and Eritrean nationals make up large portions of the groups arriving in Rwanda, while South Sudanese, Ethiopians and Somalis have also been represented.

The continuing arrivals show that the conditions that produced the evacuation programme have not disappeared.

For Rwanda, the programme also carries diplomatic significance. It places the country directly in an African-European migration debate while allowing Kigali to present itself as a humanitarian transit point for people trapped in dangerous conditions.

For the people arriving, however, the immediate significance is more basic: they have left Libya and reached a place where they can wait for a longer-term solution in safety.

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