Rwanda Police Arrest TikTok Creators Over Dangerous Road Stunts

KIGALI — Rwanda National Police has arrested five people accused of staging dangerous stunts on public roads to create content for social media platforms.

The suspects were presented by police on Friday last week in connection with a growing trend of high-risk online challenges locally known as “gutwika.”

Police said the stunts put not only the creators but also motorists, passengers and pedestrians at risk.

One of the suspects, a TikTok creator known as Coppergang from Rusizi District, was filmed in several clips lying flat on a public road while cars and motorcycles drove over his stomach and legs.

Police said he has been detained and that tests conducted on him detected cannabis.

Another suspect, known as Shoferi Karatika, was filmed driving a truck before jumping out of the moving vehicle, running alongside it and climbing back inside while it was still in motion.

In another incident, a motorcycle rider was filmed carrying four people, including two passengers who were kissing while the motorcycle was moving.

The other two suspects were also involved in road stunts that police said could cause accidents and endanger other road users.

SSP Emmanuel Kayigi, spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety department, condemned the behaviour and warned content creators against using public roads as stages for entertainment.

“One who appeared lying down with cars and motorcycles driving over him on the stomach and legs is in Rusizi District, and we also found drugs on him,” Kayigi said.

They are not the only ones engaged in dangerous stunts on social media without clear safety protocols. There is one lifting vehicles. There’s also a group of young men jumping off rooftops and high-rises.

The Police has urged social media users to produce content that educates and benefits the public rather than seeking attention through dangerous acts that others could imitate.

“Social media users should do what informed people should do — educate others and benefit Rwandans,” he said.

The five suspects remain in custody as police investigate possible violations of traffic regulations and public safety laws.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Rwanda National Police to curb reckless behaviour on public roads and promote responsible road use.

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