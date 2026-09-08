Rwanda, Oman Planning Another Inland Dry Port

SALALAH, Oman — Rwanda and Oman are moving ahead with plans for further inland dry port development.

The plans are part of a broader effort to deepen trade and logistics ties between the two countries.

The move follows several agreements signed during President Paul Kagame’s official visit to Oman.

On Tuesday, Rwanda and Oman signed two agreements and six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at Al Hosn Palace in Salalah.

The agreements cover mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports. They also cover the avoidance of double taxation.

The MoUs cover cooperation in agriculture, logistics, land and dry port development, supply chain services, investment promotion, labour, strategic partnership and investment activation.

The focus on land and dry ports builds on earlier cooperation between the two countries.

In January 2026, a Rwandan delegation led by Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe visited Oman. The two sides then signed a programme covering logistics services.

It also covered the development and operation of inland, or dry, ports and related supply-chain services.

Both sides said the latest MoUs will expand that partnership. They will allow the two countries to draw on their existing facilities and expertise.

President Kagame arrived in Salalah on Monday, September 7, for a two-day official visit. It is his first visit to Oman.

He was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Hosn Palace with full ceremonial honours.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of the Rwandan national anthem and a contingent of Royal Cavalrymen.

Sultan Haitham welcomed Kagame as a “dear guest” and wished him and his delegation a successful visit.

The two leaders later held official talks.

Their discussions focused on cooperation and investment in mining, renewable energy, food security, land ports, logistics and healthcare.

The aim is to strengthen investment partnerships that serve the interests of both countries.

Senior officials from both sides attended the talks.

The Rwandan delegation included ministers responsible for foreign affairs, finance, trade and industry, and agriculture, as well as the Rwanda Development Board.

Sultan Haitham later hosted an official dinner at Al Hosn Palace for Kagame and his delegation.

The two leaders exchanged commemorative gifts before the dinner.

Building on Rwanda’s dry port experience

Rwanda already operates a major inland dry port.

The Masaka Inland Container Depot, also known as the Kigali Logistics Platform or DP World Kigali, opened in 2019.

It is managed by DP World under a long-term concession.

The facility is about 20 kilometres from central Kigali. It has an annual capacity of roughly 50,000 TEUs.

It connects landlocked Rwanda by road to the seaports of Mombasa in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Oman also has experience in inland port development.

Its flagship facility is the Khazaen Dry Port, the country’s first integrated inland dry port.

It is operated under the Asyad Group and is linked to major seaports, including Sohar.

Oman is also developing additional dry-port capacity near its border with Saudi Arabia.

The new MoUs could allow Rwanda and Oman to explore joint approaches to inland port development.

They could also promote the exchange of expertise and better integration of supply chains.

The cooperation could eventually support another facility or expand existing capacity.

The partnership brings together two different but complementary experiences.

Rwanda has developed an inland logistics hub serving East Africa. Oman has experience linking dry ports with seaports, free zones and regional trade corridors.

Wider economic ties

Kagame’s visit continues through Tuesday.

The visit comes after several recent steps to strengthen ties between the two countries.

These include the launch of direct SalamAir flights between Muscat and Kigali in July 2026.

The two countries are also expanding energy cooperation, including fuel supply arrangements.

The agreements signed this week represent the most significant practical outcomes of Kagame’s presidential visit so far.

They are expected to accelerate economic and logistics cooperation between Rwanda and Oman.

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