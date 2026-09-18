Home » Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Poland Presents Credentials
International

Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Poland Presents Credentials

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

Warsaw — Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Poland, Col. (Rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga, has presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajączkowski, as Kigali seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations with Warsaw.

Ruhunga presented the documents during a meeting with Zajączkowski at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a formal step in his appointment as Rwanda’s envoy to the country.

The two officials discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Rwanda and Poland across areas of bilateral interest, according to information from Rwanda’s diplomatic mission.

Zajączkowski welcomed Ruhunga to Poland and received the copies of his Letters of Credence.

Ruhunga expressed appreciation for the welcome and hospitality extended to him since his arrival in Poland, describing Rwanda’s relationship with Poland as one based on friendship and trust.

He said Rwanda considers Poland a “friendly, reliable, and trusted partner” and pledged to work toward further strengthening the relationship.

Ruhunga’s appointment comes as Rwanda and Poland build on diplomatic ties established through the opening of Rwanda’s embassy in Warsaw five years ago.

The meeting ended with a commitment by both sides to maintain dialogue, exchanges and other engagements aimed at expanding bilateral relations.

The presentation of copies of Letters of Credence is one of the formal steps through which an incoming ambassador begins diplomatic duties in a host country. The ambassador subsequently presents the original credentials to the country’s head of state.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

China Pitches Its AI Model as A Template...

African Cities Look Beyond Policies to Build Healthier...

Rwanda’s Detractors, AI, Fear Of Truth & A...

Rwanda and Oman Could Redefine Middle East-Africa Relations

Rwanda, Oman Planning Another Inland Dry Port

Kagame Expected in Oman for State Visit

IFAD and Equity Group Kick Off Us$200 Million...

The Korean Lesson Rwanda Wants to Bring Home:...

A Busy Week Inside the Africa Food Systems...

Rwanda Has Received More Than 3,000 Asylum Seekers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Jojobet Girişmarsbahis girişcasibom girişJojobet