Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Poland Presents Credentials

Warsaw — Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Poland, Col. (Rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga, has presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajączkowski, as Kigali seeks to further strengthen bilateral relations with Warsaw.

Ruhunga presented the documents during a meeting with Zajączkowski at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a formal step in his appointment as Rwanda’s envoy to the country.

The two officials discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Rwanda and Poland across areas of bilateral interest, according to information from Rwanda’s diplomatic mission.

Zajączkowski welcomed Ruhunga to Poland and received the copies of his Letters of Credence.

Ruhunga expressed appreciation for the welcome and hospitality extended to him since his arrival in Poland, describing Rwanda’s relationship with Poland as one based on friendship and trust.

He said Rwanda considers Poland a “friendly, reliable, and trusted partner” and pledged to work toward further strengthening the relationship.

Ruhunga’s appointment comes as Rwanda and Poland build on diplomatic ties established through the opening of Rwanda’s embassy in Warsaw five years ago.

The meeting ended with a commitment by both sides to maintain dialogue, exchanges and other engagements aimed at expanding bilateral relations.

The presentation of copies of Letters of Credence is one of the formal steps through which an incoming ambassador begins diplomatic duties in a host country. The ambassador subsequently presents the original credentials to the country’s head of state.

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