The Korean Lesson Rwanda Wants to Bring Home: Make Waste Pay

Beneath and above the streets of Ulsan’s Eco-Industrial Park (EIP), a network of pipelines carries steam from a municipal waste incineration facility to nearby factories. What was once a disposal problem has become a shared energy source, cutting costs for manufacturers and emissions for the city.

For Rwanda, this is more than a technical curiosity. It may offer a way to build competitive manufacturing, and creating jobs, while avoiding the trade-offs that have shaped industrialization elsewhere.

Through the World Bank-supported Green Industrialization through Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones (GIIPS) program, financed by the Korea Green Growth Trust Fund (KGGTF), Rwanda is strengthening the policy, institutional, and infrastructure foundations for a new generation of industrial parks.

Eco-industrial parks are industrial zones where businesses collaborate to share resources—such as energy, water, materials, information and infrastructure—to reduce costs, minimize waste, and improve environmental performance.

By lowering production costs and creating new industries around recycling, environmental services, and clean technologies, they can help sustain existing manufacturing jobs while generating new green employment opportunities.

In May 2026, a high-level Rwandan delegation visited Korea to see how this model works in practice and what it could mean for Africa.

Visit to the Pilot Plant Facility of the Advanced Chemical Technology Support Center, Ulsan Technopark, where Director Dr. Won-Pil Tae introduced the pilot-scale infrastructure and technical services that support commercialization, prototype development, and technology validation for venture companies and SMEs.

Photo: Delegation team

How Korea Strengthened Competitiveness Through Green Industrialization

Korea’s transformation is one of the most striking in modern economic history. In the 1960s, nearly 80 percent of its workforce was in agriculture. Industrialization began with fertilizers and petrochemicals, reflecting immediate development priorities. Ulsan, now home to the world’s largest automobile plant and one of the largest shipbuilding complexes, was then a small fishing village.

As Korea’s economy matured, rising wages and costs created pressure to offshore production, a trend that hollowed out industrial bases in many advanced economies. Korea responded differently. Instead of relocating, it reduced production costs at home by redesigning industrial systems.

Within its industrial parks, waste heat became energy inputs; wastewater was treated and reused, and industrial by-products were reintegrated into production cycles. These changes reduced costs, created new revenue streams, and strengthened in the case for firms to remain in Korea. In this model, environmental efficiency became a driver of industrial competitiveness.

Building Industrial Symbiosis by Design

Unlike the gradual, firm-by-firm evolution of industrial symbiosis seen in places such as Kalundborg in Denmark, Korea took a deliberate and systematic approach.

It developed eco-industrial parks as a national strategy—scaling collaboration across hundreds of industrial parks, supported by policy, institutions, and targeted investments.

This mattered because industrial symbiosis does not emerge automatically.

Identifying opportunities for resource sharing requires information, coordination, and trust—conditions that markets alone often struggle to provide. Companies frequently do not know which nearby firms could use their waste streams, or how to structure viable exchanges.

Korea’s institutional architecture—led by the Korea National Cleaner Production Center (KNCPC), the Korea Industrial Complex Corporation (KICOX) and the Korea Energy Agency (KEA) along with Regional EIP centers working closely with private firms—was designed to solve these coordination challenges, identify opportunities, and facilitate partnerships.

The results have been significant. In Ulsan’s Mipo and Onsan industrial complex alone, a relatively modest public investment in industrial symbiosis business research and development project helped unlock substantial annual cost savings and new revenues for firms. Over time, as these projects proved commercially viable, the system became increasingly self-sustaining—driven by business incentives rather than public subsidy.

The delegation team at the Central Control Room of the Ulsan Seongam Waste-to-Energy Plant, receiving a technical briefing from Mr. Il-Rak Lee, Operations Manager, and Professor Hung-Suck Park on the plant’s detailed operations and the steam network supplying steam to the Hyosung chemical plant.

Korea as a Model and a Partner

Korea’s role today extends well beyond its domestic success.

Through institutions such as KNCPC, KICOX, KEA, and the National Institute of Green Technology (NIGT), Korea is actively supporting other countries in developing eco-industrial park systems.

For Rwanda, this presents an opportunity to combine domestic reforms with international partnerships—leveraging technical expertise, financing models, and practical implementation experience.

“In Korea, waste is not simply discarded, it becomes part of a larger industrial ecosystem that creates value, improves efficiency, and supports jobs.

Germaine Hirwa, Rwanda Cleaner Production and Climate Innovation Centre (CPCIC)

“What stood out most was seeing how environmental sustainability was fully integrated into industrial competitiveness. That is a powerful lesson for Rwanda as we expand our own industrial parks,” added Germaine Hirwa.

Translating Knowledge into Action

Korea’s experience underscores that eco-industrial parks are not simply industrial zones with environmental safeguards. They are integrated systems where infrastructure, policy, and market incentives work together to drive productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability.

Several priorities emerge for Rwanda as it advances its industrial strategy:

Start with the business case . Industrial symbiosis works when it is commercially viable. Building analytical capacity—through institutions such as CPCIC and RDB—will be key to identifying opportunities and modeling returns before investing.

. Industrial symbiosis works when it is commercially viable. Building analytical capacity—through institutions such as CPCIC and RDB—will be key to identifying opportunities and modeling returns before investing. Align regulation and investment . Legal frameworks often classify industrial by-products as waste, limiting reuse. Reforming these frameworks is essential to enable resource exchange and unlock private investment.

. Legal frameworks often classify industrial by-products as waste, limiting reuse. Reforming these frameworks is essential to enable resource exchange and unlock private investment. Strengthen coordination and institutions . Dedicated agencies and platforms are needed to identify opportunities, connect firms, and support implementation.

. Dedicated agencies and platforms are needed to identify opportunities, connect firms, and support implementation. Invest in shared infrastructure . Systems such as wastewater treatment, waste-to-energy facilities, and resource recovery networks are foundational to eco-industrial parks.

. Systems such as wastewater treatment, waste-to-energy facilities, and resource recovery networks are foundational to eco-industrial parks. Leverage clustering and anchor firms . Industrial symbiosis works best where firms are co-located and where large firms can catalyze linkages across value chains.

. Industrial symbiosis works best where firms are co-located and where large firms can catalyze linkages across value chains. Build on partnerships. Collaboration with Korean institutions and continued support from the World Bank and KGGTF can accelerate knowledge transfer and implementation.

A Different Way to Think About Industrial Development

The delegation returned from Korea not with a blueprint to copy, but with a shift in perspective.

In many countries, industrial development has followed a familiar trajectory: rising costs lead to relocation, and manufacturing declines. Korea demonstrates that a different path is possible—one where efficiency, coordination, and innovation allow industries to remain competitive and continue creating jobs.

For Rwanda, the opportunity is to apply these lessons early. Waste can become a resource. Collaboration can unlock competitiveness. And sustainability, when embedded from the start in policymaking, can drive growth, jobs, and resilience.

This text was adapted from the World Bank blogs

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