BK Foundation, in partnership with the Rwanda Rural Rehabilitation Initiative (RWARRI), has planted thousands of trees in Rubavu District as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at restoring degraded land, controlling soil erosion and protecting the environment.

The exercise involved planting different species of trees, including fruit-bearing varieties, in several locations across the district, with particular attention to areas vulnerable to soil erosion and other environmental challenges.

One of the key locations was Nengo Hill, in Nyabagobe Village, Nengo Cell, Gisenyi Sector, where residents joined the exercise to plant trees on a hillside that has suffered significant soil erosion.

Residents said the initiative would help address environmental challenges that have affected communities in Rubavu, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Mukantwari Immacule, one of the residents who participated in the exercise, said Rubavu frequently experiences weather-related disasters, adding that the trees would help protect the soil from being washed away by rainwater.

She said the vegetation would help stabilise the hillside and reduce erosion, which has been a concern for residents.

Another resident, Hategekimana Vincent, said the trees would offer additional benefits beyond environmental protection, including providing timber in the future and improving the appearance of Rubavu town.

The exercise also extended to schools, where fruit trees, including avocado trees, were planted to improve students’ access to nutritious food.

Niyonsaba Martin, headteacher of Rambo Primary School, one of the institutions that received avocado trees, said the initiative would help learners understand the importance of protecting trees while benefiting from the fruits they produce.

He noted that trees contribute to cleaner air, while fruit-bearing varieties can supplement the meals provided to students at school, supporting better nutrition.

Uwizeye Belange, head of RWARRI, said the partnership with BK Foundation had initially targeted planting 70,000 trees in Rubavu and Rutsiro districts.

However, the target was increased to 90,000 trees following an expansion of the programme.

Karangwayire Ingrid, Executive Secretary of BK Foundation, said Nengo Hill was selected because of the significant soil erosion it had experienced.

She explained that the initiative prioritises locations already affected by erosion, as well as areas considered vulnerable to future environmental damage.

Towards One Million Trees

The activities in Rubavu are part of the Road to 1 Million Trees campaign, a partnership involving BK Foundation, RWARRI and Save Environment Initiative (SEI), which aims to plant one million trees across Rwanda.

The campaign includes planting different varieties of trees, including fruit-bearing species, to support environmental conservation while delivering benefits to communities.

Following the Rubavu exercise, the campaign is scheduled to continue in Rutsiro District on Friday, November 27, in partnership with RWARRI.

The activities will culminate in a national Umuganda tree-planting exercise on Saturday, November 28, in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District, organised in partnership with Save Environment Initiative.

Through the initiative, the partners seek to expand tree cover, restore degraded areas, protect vulnerable hillsides and encourage communities to take a more active role in environmental conservation.

The one-million-tree target reflects the campaign’s broader ambition to combine environmental protection with practical benefits for communities, including improved soil protection, access to fruit and more sustainable use of natural resources.

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