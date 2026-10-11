Government Secures 600 Spaces for Traders Affected by Musanze Market Inferno

MUSANZE — The government has secured more than 600 business spaces for traders displaced by a fire that devastated Goico Market in Musanze, as authorities work to help them resume operations.

Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana and Minister of Trade and Industry Antoine Kajangwe met the affected traders at the Pastoral Hall in Musanze, alongside the Northern Province Governor and other officials, to discuss their recovery.

The ministers reassured the traders that the government would support them through the difficult period and work with them to rebuild their businesses.

The more than 600 spaces secured so far will allow some traders to resume operations while authorities seek longer-term solutions. Officials said efforts to find additional premises would continue to accommodate more affected businesses.

The government also plans to assess the challenges facing individual traders, including tax obligations, outstanding loans and other barriers that could prevent them from restarting their businesses.

Authorities said the assessment would help identify solutions tailored to the traders’ needs.

The initiative comes after the fire at Goico Market destroyed goods and caused major losses for businesses operating in the complex. The government’s efforts are aimed at helping affected traders return to business and continue contributing to the local economy.

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