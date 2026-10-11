Ground Floor Saved: Some Relief From Musanze Fire That Ravaged Rwf 7.5 Billion Complex

MUSANZE — Traders affected by a devastating fire at GOICO Plaza in Musanze have received some relief after an assessment found that the building’s ground floor remained unaffected, allowing businesses to recover most of their goods.

The latest update as 16h indicates that no damage to goods and structural was found on the ground floor, apart from an electronic billing machine (EBM) and a camera belonging to Nyange Industries that were reportedly stolen. Traders were removing their belongings as recovery operations continued.

The survival of goods on the ground floor has been attributed to the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze from the upper floors and managed to contain it before it caused significant damage below.

The situation was different on the upper floors, where the fire destroyed goods and left debris that was still being cleared on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 13h of October 10, reportedly starting on the fifth floor before spreading through the building. GOICO Plaza housed small to mega businesses selling clothes, mobile phones, electronics, household equipment and other goods. Everything you needed was there.

The build cost Rwf 7.5bn to construct and was opened several years ago, making it one of the iconic buildings dotting the tourisnmt city.

The reported damage to the complex is estimated at billions more, although the full extent of the losses suffered by individual traders remains to be established.

Traders count losses

Among the traders affected was Masengesho Joyeuse, who sold mobile phones, phone cases, chargers and other accessories. She said her stock was worth about Rwf 30 million and was destroyed in the fire.

“Every day, you would buy more stock and reinvest to keep the business growing. We have suffered heavy losses. Just imagine all the goods that were inside, worth at least Rwf 30 million,” she said.

Masengesho asked the government to help affected traders rebuild their businesses, saying access to alternative premises was among their most urgent needs.

Gatete David, who sold electronic equipment, including televisions and radios, said his stock was worth about Rwf 120 million.

“This is a very heavy loss. We have families to support and students whose school fees we pay. Making a living is going to become a serious problem,” he said.

Gatete said young people who had been trying to establish themselves in business were also among those affected. He called for support and compensation for traders who had lost their investments.

He also said traders had warned GOICO Plaza’s management about the risks posed by additional structures being installed in the building, but their concerns had not been addressed.

Firefighters battle blaze overnight

The Rwanda National Police, working with other agencies, continued firefighting and rescue operations into Sunday morning.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 11, the Ministry of Local Government thanked the Rwanda National Police, particularly its fire and rescue unit, as well as local authorities and residents who helped during the emergency.

Health authorities said 17 people had been taken to hospital following the incident. Most were reported to have suffered psychological distress, while one person had sustained physical injuries.

Musanze District Mayor Nsengimana Claudien offered reassurance to traders and residents, saying local authorities were standing with them during the difficult period.

“We want to encourage and reassure Rwandans in general, and the people of Musanze in particular. These are difficult and painful circumstances, but we are grateful that no one has lost their life. The other things can be replaced,” he said.

He cautioned traders against entering the building to retrieve belongings before authorities had declared it safe. Officials were still dealing with remaining hot spots, while broken glass and metal parts posed additional risks.

The mayor said arrangements were being made to allow people to enter the building safely and urged them to remain patient. He also commended firefighters for their efforts to contain the blaze.

Traders seek help to rebuild

For traders whose goods were destroyed, the immediate challenge is how to recover their businesses, support their families and find alternative places to operate.

The government said it was working with traders, workers and other people affected by the fire. However, the extent of any financial assistance or compensation had not been specified in the statement.

GOICO Plaza was built in 2017 by GOICO, or Gorilla Investment Company, and served as a commercial centre for 89 private investors in Musanze District.

Some reports say it was housing over 1,000 businesses employing thousands more people.

While the survival of goods on the ground floor offers some relief, traders whose stock was lost on the upper floors face a difficult recovery, with many seeking support to resume their businesses.

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