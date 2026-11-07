In Rwanda, Outstanding Journalists Awarded as Media Role in African Trade Takes Centre Stage

KIGALI — Rwanda’s media fraternity on Friday recognised 31 journalists for reporting on development issues, as a discussion on the media’s role in advancing trade across Africa opened the 13th Development Journalism Awards.

The event, held at Camp Kigali, brought together journalists, government officials, media organisations and development partners for the Africa Day of Information and the annual journalism awards.

The opening panel discussed the media’s role in business growth – highlighting the African Continental Free Trade Area, the continent’s effort to create a single market and increase trade among African countries.

Panelists discussed Rwanda’s experience with the initiative, including shipments of tea and coffee to Ghana under the Guided Trade Initiative that began in 2021.

They said African media organisations need to devote more resources to explaining the opportunities and challenges of continental trade, particularly to young entrepreneurs seeking to enter regional markets.

The panel also highlighted a need for journalists to move beyond reporting official events and produce more human-centred stories showing how trade policies affect businesses and communities.

Speakers said stronger local manufacturing would also be needed if African countries are to increase intra-African trade and reduce the continent’s dependence on imports.

The discussion was followed by the Development Journalism Awards, organised by the Rwanda Journalists Association in partnership with the Rwanda Governance Board, Rwanda Media Commission, Association of Female Journalists in Rwanda and other partners.

A jury reviewed 125 submissions and shortlisted 35 stories. Entries were judged on relevance, reporting quality, professionalism, ethics, impact, language and presentation.

Dan Ngabonziza, president of the Rwanda Journalists Association and managing director of Kigali Today Ltd, officially opened the gathering ceremony.

He praised journalists for their commitment, integrity and dedication, and said the media has a responsibility to give citizens a voice and contribute to the development of communities.

Joseph Hakuzwumuremyi of Umuryango News and Umuryango TV was named Journalist of the Year and received Rwf7 million. Rwanda Governance Board Secretary General Edward Kalisa announced the winner.

Mutangana Emmanuel of TOP AFRICA NEWS won Best Feature Story for “Life After Relocation: Are Mpazi Residents Adjusting to Their New Homes in Kigali?”, a March 2026 report examining the experience of residents who had been relocated to new homes in Kigali.

University of Rwanda’s Radio Salus, run by journalism students, was the biggest institutional winner, taking five awards for justice and judicial reporting, sports reporting, business reporting, gender equality and inclusion, and governance and service delivery.

Bunani Janvier of Radio Ishingiro won the health reporting award, while Ishimwe Iradukunda Patience of the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency won in information and communication technology and telecommunications reporting.

Charlienyandwi of The New Times won the e-mobility reporting award.

The child development category recognised Muhire Aphrodice of the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, Youssuf Ubonabagenda of Radio/TV 10 and Micomyiza Balinda Fidele of Imvaho Nshya.

KT Radio’s Umutoni Marie Jeanne was recognised for gender-based violence and child abuse reporting, receiving the award for the second time. Umutoni is a presenter at KT Radio, part of Kigali Today Ltd.

Other winners included Mbonimpa Népomuscène of Radio Isangano, Rosine Ntawurikura of Radio Salus and David Ndagijimana of Radio Ishingiro.

The awards covered reporting on health, child development, water and sanitation, technology, sports, gender equality and inclusion, governance and service delivery, justice, business, e-mobility, gender-based violence and child abuse, and tax and domestic resource mobilisation.

Martin Nyirijabo, a member of the judging panel, said impact and relevance were among the key factors considered in assessing the entries.

Closing the event, Ambassador Nkurunziza Williams urged journalists to maintain high ethical standards while using new technology to improve public understanding of policies, support economic growth and promote African integration.

The ceremony placed the media’s development role alongside recognition of journalists whose work has sought to explain some of Rwanda’s and Africa’s most important social and economic issues.

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