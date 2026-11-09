Home » VIDEO – PHOTOS: Rwanda Receives Genocide Fugitive Jean Leonard Teganya From U.S.
National

VIDEO – PHOTOS: Rwanda Receives Genocide Fugitive Jean Leonard Teganya From U.S.

by KT Press Team
written by KT Press Team

This Monday November 9, 2026, Rwanda recieved a genocide fugitive Jean Leonard Teganya.

The plane touched down around 7pm local time. The arrival had been initially scheduled for 11am.

On the tarmac, Teganya was led down the stairs of chartered flight at Kigali International Airport, by Police agents. He was immediately put into a waiting RIB detainee van.

It ends a decades-old run from justice for the former National University of Rwanda (NUR) medical student.

 

 

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

You may also like

In Rwanda, Outstanding Journalists Awarded as Media Role...

Equity Bank Rwanda Introduces EMMA to Turn Everyday...

Wolframite Mine Flooded in Kigali, Seven Miners Killed

Rwanda PM: Kigali Climate Protocol Must Improve Lives,...

Rwanda Issues New Rules on Concrete Graves

Former Irembo CEO Clement Uwajeneza Takes Helm at...

PM Nsengiyumva Tells Small Businesses to Think Big...

Two Ugandans Among 11 Arrested in Rwanda Over...

Kigali Climate Protocol Faces $1.7 Billion Funding Challenge...

Russia Deal Opens Next Phase of Rwanda’s Nuclear...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.