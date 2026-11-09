VIDEO – PHOTOS: Rwanda Receives Genocide Fugitive Jean Leonard Teganya From U.S.

This Monday November 9, 2026, Rwanda recieved a genocide fugitive Jean Leonard Teganya.

The plane touched down around 7pm local time. The arrival had been initially scheduled for 11am.

On the tarmac, Teganya was led down the stairs of chartered flight at Kigali International Airport, by Police agents. He was immediately put into a waiting RIB detainee van.

It ends a decades-old run from justice for the former National University of Rwanda (NUR) medical student.

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