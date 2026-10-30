RPF Party Youth Gather in Poland to Discuss Rwanda’s Development Agenda

WARSAW – Young members of Rwanda’s ruling RPF-Inkotanyi party living in Europe have gathered in the Polish capital, Warsaw, for a retreat focused on their identity, responsibilities and role in Rwanda’s development.

The meeting brings together young party members from across Europe to discuss the values that should guide Rwandans living abroad and how they can contribute to the country’s transformation.

Opening the retreat, RPF Secretary General Christophe Bazivamo delivered greetings from President Paul Kagame, who also chairs the ruling party.

Bazivamo thanked participants for attending and acknowledged their continued involvement in Rwanda’s development efforts.

He said RPF members had committed themselves to playing a leading role in rebuilding and developing the country, regardless of where they live.

The retreat, he said, provides an opportunity for participants to reflect on their beliefs, attitudes and actions, while renewing their commitment to the country’s development goals.

He challenged the young members to think ambitiously, take practical action and set an example in their communities.

Bazivamo urged them to remain active contributors to Rwanda’s transformation, even while living thousands of kilometres from home.

The Warsaw meeting highlights the party’s efforts to engage younger members in the diaspora and maintain their participation in Rwanda’s political and development agenda.

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