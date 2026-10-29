Rwanda Says DRC Commitments on FDLR Remain Unmet, With No Accountability

Rwanda has accused the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of failing to meet its security commitments under the Washington Accords, following the latest US sanctions, saying the continued presence of the FDLR militia remains a major concern.

“The Washington Accords contain clear commitments regarding Rwanda’s security, specifically the neutralization of the DR Congo-sponsored FDLR genocidal militia, which are wholly unmet, and with no accountability,” Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told the BBC.

Makolo said Rwanda remained prepared to implement the agreements, but insisted that progress depended on reciprocal action by the DRC and accountability from the mediator.

“Rwanda remains ready to fully implement the Washington Accords, concurrently with the willingness of the DRC to fulfill those commitments, and with the mediator holding all parties accountable,” she said.

The Washington Accords were intended to address tensions between Rwanda and the DRC, including security concerns in eastern Congo, where fighting involving armed groups has persisted despite diplomatic efforts.

At the centre of Rwanda’s concerns is the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an militia group linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kigali considers the group a an existential security threat and has repeatedly called for its neutralisation.

The latest US sanctions add pressure to an already strained regional peace process.

Rwanda’s response underscores its position that any implementation of the accords must address its security concerns alongside obligations placed on Kigali.

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