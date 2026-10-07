Rwandan Fertility Doctor to Appeal Against Detention in Alleged Surrogacy Trafficking Case

KIGALI — A Rwandan fertility specialist accused of helping operate an illegal surrogacy scheme will return to court this month to challenge his continued detention in a case prosecutors say involved the exploitation of seven young women.

Dr. Emmanuel Semwaga, a gynecologist specializing in infertility treatment, is charged alongside Frederick Nsabimana and Gerardine Mukahigiro. The Nyarugenge High Court is due to hear their appeal on Oct. 23.

According to the prosecution file, Nsabimana operated a private venture that connected people seeking children with women willing to act as surrogate mothers. The women were housed in a building where they remained from the time their embryos were transferred until they gave birth.

Seven women were living there, according to the file, carrying pregnancies for clients in Rwanda and abroad, including the United States, Tanzania and Uganda.

Prosecutors allege that Nsabimana promised each woman Rwf 5 million, or about $3,500, but initially paid only Rwf 1 million. The prosecution says Rwf 500,000 was deducted as a commission, with Rwf 100,000 of that amount allegedly going to his wife, Mukahigiro, for the women’s upkeep.

Some of the women had reportedly stayed at the residence for as long as eight months. Prosecutors allege that they were underfed and underpaid despite the intended parents having paid the agreed fees in full.

The prosecution argues that Nsabimana exploited the women’s vulnerable circumstances, including poverty, rather than providing assistance to people unable to have children.

The women allegedly complained about the unmet financial promises. According to the case file, Nsabimana responded with threats, telling them he could kill them “without touching them” if they continued speaking out.

Mukahigiro is separately accused of making threats, including allegedly telling the women that their deaths would not trouble her and comparing their deaths to that of one of her livestock animals.

Both Nsabimana and Mukahigiro face charges relating to threats.

The women also received injections and other medication at Nsabimana’s residence, according to the prosecution file. Nsabimana told investigators that a clinic had sent a specialist doctor who “gave them the medicine.”

Local officials told investigators they were unaware that surrogate mothers were being housed at the residence or that they were allegedly being mistreated, according to the file.

Nsabimana also faces a charge of unlawful arrest and detention.

The case came to the attention of authorities after the women, who were reportedly suffering from hunger, raised complaints. Government officials visited the residence on April 29 and found five women pregnant and two others awaiting embryo transfers, according to the prosecution.

The doctor’s alleged role

Prosecutors accuse Semwaga of transferring embryos into the women without the intended parents being present, which they allege violated Rwanda’s law governing medical services.

They also point to a payment of Rwf 3 million that Semwaga sent to Nsabimana, which prosecutors describe as money intended for the women’s care.

The prosecution argues that Semwaga’s involvement went beyond providing medical treatment. If he had no connection to the wider operation, prosecutors contend, he would have simply provided medical services, as he has done for more than 15 years.

Semwaga and Nsabimana acknowledge that they knew each other before the case. The doctor had previously helped deliver a relative’s baby for Nsabimana.

Nsabimana told investigators that intended parents had authorised him to represent them during the embryo-transfer process because they were unable to travel from abroad.

Semwaga says he agreed to carry out the embryo transfers through Nsabimana for the same reason.

Court history

On May 26, the Kicukiro Primary Court ordered all three defendants to remain in pretrial detention, rejecting their assurances that they would not flee.

The defendants appealed, but the Nyarugenge High Court rejected their first appeal on June 19, finding that there were serious grounds to suspect them of the offences with which they had been charged.

They are now challenging their continued detention, with the High Court scheduled to hear the latest appeal on Oct. 23.

The case has not yet been determined on its merits.

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