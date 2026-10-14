Tura Neza 105%  by NCBA Bank Rwanda Offers 105% Mortgage financing for $25 Million Housing Project in Masaka

KIGALI — The first phase of a $25 million housing development in Rwanda’s capital has reached 85% completion, with the developer inviting prospective buyers to visit the site as a bank-backed mortgage scheme seeks to make homeownership more accessible.

Masaka Views Eco Estate is being built in Masaka, a neighbourhood in Kigali’s Kicukiro District, near an area designated for healthcare facilities.

Once completed, the development will comprise 382 housing units, including apartments, semi-detached family houses and townhouses.

Fortis Green Housing, the US-founded company behind the project, announced the progress on October 8, 2026, during a visit to the construction site by officials from NCBA Bank Rwanda.

The visit followed a partnership between the developer and the bank aimed at helping prospective buyers finance purchases in the estate.

Nyabagabo Fleury, Assistant Manager for Marketing, Communications and Citizenship at NCBA Bank Rwanda, said the houses are ready for prospective buyers to visit and encouraged those seeking to own homes to explore the development.

“The houses are ready. Anyone looking to settle in their own house is welcome for site visit. And NCBA Bank Rwanda has a mortgage scheme to allow you get that dream home,” he said.

He described the development’s homes and location as attractive, urging prospective buyers to visit the site, select a property and approach NCBA to explore financing options.

“As you can see, the houses are very beautiful and the location is ideal. I encourage everyone to come visit. After you settle on your choice, come straight to NCBA because we have an arrangement with Fortis Green Housing,” he said.

Under the partnership, NCBA offers home financing through its Tura Neza 105% mortgage product, which is designed to help buyers finance their home purchases.

“We offer you 105% mortgage, which includes insurance cover and several benefits to allow you settle in a nice house like any of these ones you’re here. As for the repayments, you will handle that like you would with any other credit scheme,” Nyabagabo said.

The product’s 105% financing structure and included insurance cover could help eligible buyers meet the costs associated with acquiring a home. Prospective customers would need to confirm the applicable eligibility requirements, interest rates, repayment terms and other conditions with the bank.

Homes are priced up to Rwf212 million

The entire development is expected to cost more than Rwf36 billion. The project has also been described as a $25 million investment.

Masaka Views Eco Estate will comprise 302 apartments in blocks, with units ranging from one to three bedrooms, alongside 51 semi-detached family houses and 57 townhouses.

The first phase includes 180 housing units, according to the developer. Of these, 88 are intended for rental and 92 for sale.

Homes available for purchase include two-bedroom and four-bedroom houses, priced between Rwf102 million and Rwf212 million.

Furaha Amos, Director of Development at Fortis Green Housing, said construction of the first phase was nearing completion, with much of the remaining work focused on landscaping and cleaning.

“Construction of these houses in the first phase is almost coming to an end. We have started planting lawns and flowers because one of our main priorities is building environmentally friendly homes,” Amos said.

He added that essential infrastructure, including water and electricity, had already been installed, while construction of roads for residents was also progressing.

“Overall, we can say that our buildings are 85% complete because what remains is mainly cleaning,” he said.

Part of Kigali’s housing expansion

Masaka Views Eco Estate is among the projects intended to support Kigali’s efforts to improve housing and urban living conditions as the city continues to grow.

During the 2025/2026 fiscal year, the City of Kigali planned to spend more than Rwf251 billion on various initiatives, including improving urban development in different areas and upgrading living conditions in informal settlements.

The development combines homes intended for sale and rent, offering different housing options in Masaka. Through its partnership with Fortis Green Housing, NCBA Bank Rwanda is seeking to connect prospective homeowners with financing that could help them purchase properties in the estate.

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