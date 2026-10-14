Rwanda Break Through to CECAFA U-17 Semi-Finals

KIGALI – Rwanda secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations CECAFA zonal qualifiers after overcoming Sudan 2-0 in an intense last group-stage game setting up a date with Somalia on Saturday.

Uganda and Ethiopia also advanced from a decisive day of at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Rwanda needed patience to break Sudan’s resistance before a spectacular free-kick from Pacifique Bahati gave the hosts the lead late in the first half.

Substitute Valentin Tuyizere then scored with his first touch in stoppage time to seal the victory and send the junior wasps into the last four.

The result brought relief to Head Coach Jimmy Murisa, whose team had spent much of the match creating opportunities without converting them. More importantly, it ended Rwanda’s long wait to reach the semi-final stage of the regional competition.

“We’re happy to be in the next phase, the semi-finals. I’m very happy, because it’s been a while without progressing to the semi-finals. The next assignment is to focus against Somalia on Saturday, and we believe it’s even possible to lift the trophy,” Murisa said after the match.

Bahati’s Masterpiece

Rwanda signaled their intentions from the opening whistle, with Kevin Munyembarag appearing to score inside the first minute before the goal was ruled out because the ball had crossed the perimeter line.

Pacifique Niyompano tested Sudan goalkeeper Mustafa Ahmed from outside the penalty area in the seventh minute, while five corners in the opening 10 minutes illustrated the pressure Rwanda were applying.

Yet Sudan held their shape, frustrating the hosts despite Rwanda’s possession and repeated attempts to find an opening.

Irene Mugisha received a yellow card approaching the half-hour mark, but the breakthrough remained elusive until deep into first-half stoppage time.

A foul on Pacifique Bahati just outside the penalty area presented Rwanda with a promising free-kick. Bahati himself took responsibility, sending the ball over the defensive wall and bouncing into the net off the crossbar.

The goal changed the complexion of the contest, but it did not end Sudan’s resistance.

Rwanda continued to attack after the interval, spending much of the second half in the opposition’s territory, while Ahmed made a series of important saves to keep his team in contention.

Rwanda missed several opportunities, including a late chance for Zaidi Niyonzima after the goalkeeper had been drawn out. But with the final whistle approaching, Tuyizere came off the bench and scored two minutes into added time, settling the contest at 2-0.

Murisa acknowledged that his players still need to improve their finishing, although he considers their ability to create chances an encouraging sign.

“If you create chances, it’s easy maybe to miss. But if you create more chances, it’s a good sign that things are going well,” he said.

He added that the team would work on its composure in front of goal before the semi-final, while continuing to help players manage the expectations that come with competing in a major regional tournament.

Somalia Book a Meeting with Rwanda

Somalia secured their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Kenya, producing a disciplined performance before delivering two decisive goals.

Mahmud Osman broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, giving Somalia an advantage they carried deep into the second half. Abdullahi Hashi then scored a superb free-kick in the 84th minute to double the lead and confirm the victory.

The result set up Saturday’s encounter with Rwanda, bringing together two teams that have demonstrated an ability to withstand pressure and produce decisive moments.

Murisa described Somalia as a strong opponent, praising their passion and style of play, but insisted Rwanda would approach the contest with confidence.

“We respect them, but we also have our mission and what we want to achieve. I hope to see us get through to the next phase,” he said.

Uganda Up Against Ethiopia

The other semi-final will feature Uganda and Ethiopia, who played out a 1-1 draw in their last group encounter.

After a tightly contested opening period, Ethiopia took the lead through Zemicheal Minyahel Niguse. Uganda responded five minutes later when Arnold Kayemba finished a well-worked move from midfield, ensuring the points were shared.

The draw leaves the two teams preparing for another meeting with considerably more at stake, with each hoping for a place in the final.

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