Every airline certified in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains barred from operating to, from or over the European Union, after the European Commission renewed its Air Safety List as of November 2026.

The update did not add new restrictions on Tanzania or the DRC. Instead, it confirmed existing country-wide bans that apply to any carrier certified by the two countries’ aviation authorities, regardless of the airline’s size or reputation.

The Commission imposes such bans when it concludes that a state’s safety oversight is inadequate, rather than judging each airline individually.

Tanzania added in 2025

Tanzania joined the list in June 2025, together with Suriname, after the Commission cited shortcomings in both operational and regulatory areas.

Tanzania now has the largest number of individually named carriers of any country on the list, at 34, including national flag carrier Air Tanzania and Precision Air.

The DRC follows with 13 named airlines, among them Congo Airways, Air Kasai and Air Katanga. The named carriers are examples; the ban covers every airline the two authorities certify.

Other changes in the update

In all, 154 airlines are now banned from EU skies. Of these, 126 are certified in 16 countries whose authorities the Commission says lack adequate oversight.

Twelve of those countries are in Africa: Angola, Congo (Brazzaville), the DRC, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tanzania. Angola is the only one with exceptions, for TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo.

The June revision also removed all carriers certified in Kyrgyzstan from the list, ending a ban in place since 2006. Air Express Algeria was added after the EU aviation safety agency rejected its application for third-country operator authorisation on safety grounds. It is the only Algerian carrier on the list, and Air Algérie is not affected.

What it means for travellers

The list applies to commercial air transport of passengers and cargo for hire. It restricts carriers, not people: travellers from Tanzania and the DRC can still reach Europe on approved airlines.

Banned carriers may in some cases operate through wet-lease arrangements with approved operators, under certain conditions.

The Commission describes the list as a transparency tool and a preventive measure, noting that countries under scrutiny often improve their oversight to avoid having their airlines listed.

Kyrgyzstan’s removal after two decades shows that bans can be lifted when authorities demonstrate sustained progress.

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