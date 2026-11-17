Rwanda earned US$604 million from international visitors in 2025, contributing to a regional travel economy that generated nearly US$12 billion, according to a new report by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat.

The survey, Travel Is the Leading Contributor to EAC Service Export Earnings, places Rwanda fifth among EAC Partner States in travel service export earnings, behind Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Somalia.

Travel service export earnings represent money spent by people visiting a country from abroad, including expenditure on accommodation, food, transport and other services.

Unlike broader tourism revenue, which can also include spending by domestic tourists, travel service export earnings specifically capture spending by non-residents. They also cover people travelling for business and other purposes, not just those on holiday.

Across the EAC, total travel earnings reached US$11.991 billion in 2025, making travel the largest contributor to the region’s service export earnings.

Rwanda accounted for approximately 5% of this total, with its US$604 million earnings putting it ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and South Sudan.

Tanzania and Kenya dominated the regional market, generating US$4.411 billion and US$3.826 billion, respectively. Their combined earnings of US$8.237 billion represented approximately 69% of the EAC total.

The two countries also recorded the highest numbers of foreign visitors in the region. Kenya received approximately 2.6 million foreign visitors in 2025, while Tanzania welcomed about 2.3 million.

Uganda ranked third with US$1.778 billion in travel earnings, followed by Somalia with US$1.228 billion. Rwanda’s US$604 million placed it fifth.

At the lower end of the regional rankings, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recorded US$140 million in travel service export earnings, while Burundi earned US$3 million and South Sudan US$1 million.

Rwanda’s US$604 million earnings were more than four times those of the DRC and significantly higher than the figures recorded by Burundi and South Sudan.

The data highlights the growing importance of travel services to the EAC economy. Their contribution to regional service export earnings increased from 31% in 2020 to 55% in 2025, overtaking transportation, which accounted for 25%, while all other services combined contributed 20%.

Overall, EAC service export earnings increased from US$12.2 billion in 2021 to US$21.6 billion in 2025, representing a 77% rise over the period.

The figures underline the importance of international visitors to the region’s economies, with their spending generating foreign exchange and supporting economic activity and employment across the EAC.

Visited 20 times, 20 visit(s) today