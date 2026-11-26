Rwanda earned more than seven times as much from tungsten exports in the first half of 2026 as it did during the same period last year.

The mineral’s average export price surged by 369.1%, according to data issued by the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye.

she was speaking Thursday during the release the October 2026 Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement (MPFSS)

The average price of a kilogramme of tungsten, also known as wolfram, rose to $75.8 in the first six months of 2026, from $16.2 in the corresponding period of 2025.

The increase helped push Rwanda’s tungsten export earnings to $139 million, up from $19.1 million in the first half of last year, representing a rise of 628.6%.

The performance stands in sharp contrast with coffee and tea, two of Rwanda’s traditional agricultural exports, whose average export prices declined over the same period.

Coffee fetched an average of $5.4 per kilogramme, down 5.5% from $5.7 a year earlier. Tea prices edged down by 0.3%, from $2.9 to $2.9 per kilogramme.

The figures are contained in the October 2026 Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Statement published by the National Bank of Rwanda, which compares export performance in the first half of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

Tungsten is widely used in manufacturing hard cutting and mining tools, including drill bits and saw blades. Its exceptional hardness, high density and resistance to extreme heat also make it valuable in aircraft engines, electrical components, medical equipment and industrial machinery.

All that is mined in Rwanda is exported to U.S.

Minerals lead export earnings

Tungsten was not the only mineral to record strong growth. It is primarily mined from Nyakabingo mine, Africa’s biggest Tungsten mine, north of the capital Kigali by Trinity Metals.

Rwanda’s other two major mineral exports, cassiterite (tin) and coltan, also benefited from higher prices and increased export volumes.

The average price of cassiterite rose by 47.2%, from $21.9 to $32.3 per kilogramme. Its export earnings increased by 62.4%, reaching $103.3 million from $63.6 million.

Coltan recorded an even stronger performance in value terms. Its average export price increased by 65.3%, from $47.2 to $78.1 per kilogramme, while earnings rose by 165.9%, from $60.1 million to $159.8 million.

Coltan generated the highest export earnings among the three minerals, followed by tungsten and cassiterite.

Combined, the three minerals brought Rwanda $402.1 million in the first half of 2026, compared with $142.8 million during the same period last year, an increase of 181.7%.

Their combined export volume also grew by 32.3%, from 5,400 tonnes to 7,100 tonnes, showing that the rise in earnings was supported by both higher prices and increased quantities exported.

Coffee and tea face a different trend

The performance of coffee and tea was more subdued, although the two products recorded different results in export earnings.

Rwanda earned $41.1 million from coffee exports in the first half of 2026, down 4.8% from $43.2 million a year earlier. The volume exported remained almost unchanged at 7,600 tonnes.

The decline in earnings therefore largely reflected the lower average price received for coffee.

Tea, on the other hand, generated $67.3 million, an increase of 3.4% from $65.2 million in the first half of 2025. This was supported by a 3.7% increase in export volume, from 22,600 tonnes to 23,400 tonnes, despite the slight decline in its average price.

The figures show that higher export volumes can help maintain or increase earnings even when prices are stagnant or falling.

And Gold?

Gold and other commodities also recorded significant price increases on international markets.

Gold prices rose by 52.5% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, while the broader category of precious metals increased by 64.8%.

The World Bank projected a further 36.5% increase in gold prices and a 42.4% rise in precious metals prices for the full year.

International tin prices also increased by 56.3%, reflecting the favourable market conditions for mineral producers.

Food commodity prices rose by a more modest 5.1%, while cereals increased by 1.7%. Fertilizer prices, meanwhile, climbed by 29.9%, potentially increasing production costs for farmers and agricultural businesses that depend on imported inputs.

Exports grow as mineral receipts rise

The strong performance of minerals contributed significantly to Rwanda’s overall export growth.

According to BNR, merchandise exports increased by 52.1% to $1.2565 billion in the first half of 2026, from $826.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Traditional exports, which include coffee, tea and minerals, rose by 101.3% to $514.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by mineral receipts, which grew by 181.7%.

Non-traditional exports, including horticultural products, processed foods, construction materials and locally manufactured goods, also increased by 31.7% to $279.1 million.

Re-exports rose by 34.9% to $373.4 million.

Despite the strong export performance, Rwanda’s merchandise trade deficit widened slightly by 1.1% to $1.552 billion, as imports increased by 18.9% to $2.8085 billion.

The export-to-import ratio, however, improved to 44.7% from 35% in the first half of 2025, meaning exports covered a larger share of the country’s import bill.

The figures underline the growing contribution of minerals to Rwanda’s foreign-exchange earnings, at a time when coffee and tea are receiving little or no improvement in export prices.

However, the sharp rise in mineral prices also raises questions about how much of the current growth can be sustained if international market prices change. The increase in earnings reflects both price movements and higher export volumes, and does not by itself establish how much additional value is being retained through local processing.

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