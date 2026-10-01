Why Rwanda’s Central Bank Will Never be Looted Empty Like Habyarimana and Cronies Did

KIGALI — In July 1994, as the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) took control of Kigali and the government forces and interim authorities retreated toward the country’s borders, Rwanda was left with something more devastating than destroyed buildings and a shattered administration: an almost empty financial system.

The central bank’s reserves were among the assets carried away.

When the previous government fled, it did not leave the National Bank of Rwanda with the resources normally expected of a central bank.

It took the cash.

Contemporary accounts described stacks of Rwandan francs being removed from the central bank’s vaults. In October 1994, The Christian Science Monitor reported that Finance Minister Marc Rugenera said his government had no paper currency because the previous government had taken huge quantities from the central bank vaults.

The fleeing government took Rwf24 billion, a vast amount of money when converted today.

The Washington Post, reporting the same crisis, described approximately 149 metal cases containing billions of Rwandan francs being taken out of the country — effectively the country’s entire reserve supply of banknotes.

In September 1994, Prime Minister Faustin Twagiramungu was reported as saying that about Rwf15 billion had been taken to Bukavu and that the country had been left with nothing in banknotes. The government was already considering a new currency because of the extraordinary situation.

The interim government drained and carried away all available foreign currency reserves. Records indicate that up until their final weeks in power, they actively wired remaining central bank funds through foreign banks – such as controversial transactions facilitated via BNP Paribas and the Bank of France to purchase arms and equipment for the insurgency that followed.

This was more than a shortage of cash.

It was a demonstration of what happens when the institutional boundary between political power and monetary power collapses.

The Rwanda of 1994 inherited a central banking system that had been built for a very different political order. Three decades later, that system has been progressively redesigned.

The transformation did not begin recently, it began in 1999.

It began with the realisation, after the catastrophe, that the country’s central bank could not remain simply an instrument of the state.

The crucial sequence was 1981, 1995–1997, 1999 and then 2017.

The story of the BNR is therefore also a story about Rwanda’s attempt to ensure that the political destruction of 1994 cannot be reproduced through the financial system.

The 1981 Problem

To understand the significance of the later reforms, it is necessary to understand the system that existed before them.

The BNR was not created in 1981. It had existed since 1964.

But the legal and economic environment in which it operated before the post-1994 reforms was one in which monetary policy remained closely connected to the broader economic policy of the government.

The central bank’s role included issuing currency, managing foreign exchange and reserves, operating as the government’s financial agent and managing monetary and credit conditions in accordance with government economic policy.

Research on Rwanda’s monetary history describes the pre-reform system as one in which monetary and credit conditions were expected to conform to overall government economic policies. Direct credit controls were only removed in the early 1990s, while broader financial liberalisation followed after the genocide.

This distinction matters.

The problem was not simply that politicians could physically reach a vault.

The deeper vulnerability was institutional.

A central bank that is closely integrated with the government’s economic machinery has fewer structural barriers when the political system itself comes under extreme pressure.

That vulnerability became painfully visible in 1994.

When the old political order collapsed, the country’s financial system collapsed with it.

The people who controlled the state were able to remove the currency that represented the state’s monetary authority.

There was no modern architecture of central-bank independence standing between political power and the institution’s resources.

The result was extraordinary.

The new government did not merely inherit an empty Treasury.

It inherited a country in which the central bank itself had been stripped of much of its physical currency.

1994: The Country Had to Rebuild Its Money Before It Could Rebuild Its Economy

Juvénal Habyarimana ruled Rwanda as an authoritarian president for two decades until his April 6, 1994 assassination. Hardliners immediately installed Théodore Sindikubwabo as interim president. While Habyarimana’s state laid the structural groundwork for the atrocities, Sindikubwabo actively traveled the country inciting citizens to carry out the Genocide against the Tutsi. His extremist government systematically emptied the central bank before its brutal regime definitively ended on July 19, 1994.

The financial consequences were immediate.

The new authorities needed money to pay soldiers and civil servants, restart public administration and restore basic economic activity.

But the currency shortage was so severe that the government began considering replacing the existing notes.

The IMF’s record of the period shows the scale of the emergency.

In January 1995, the authorities issued a large quantity of new banknotes to replace most of the old notes. The IMF recorded Rwf11.1 billion in new notes being issued, excluding the old Rwf100 notes.

The monetary system was being rebuilt almost at the same time as the state itself.

In March 1995, Rwanda also moved away from the old fixed exchange-rate arrangements and introduced a market-determined exchange-rate system. Commercial banks and foreign-exchange bureaus were allowed to determine exchange rates, while the BNR calculated and published an average market rate for reference.

The significance of these changes went beyond economics.

Rwanda was moving away from a heavily controlled financial system toward one in which monetary policy, markets and financial institutions would operate under clearer rules.

The central bank would have to become an institution capable of exercising its own authority.

That process eventually led to the legal reforms of 1997 and 1999.

The 1997 Reform: The First Major Firewall

One of the most important details often lost in accounts that jump directly from 1981 to 1999 is the 1997 Central Bank Act.

On July 26, 1997, Rwanda enacted Law No. 11/97 governing the statutes of the National Bank of Rwanda.

The reform gave the BNR greater autonomy and powers necessary to perform its functions. The IMF later listed Law No. 11/97 among Rwanda’s central-bank governance laws.

This was a critical step.

The BNR was no longer being rebuilt merely as a better-run government department.

It was being reconstructed as an institution with a distinct monetary function.

The reform also coincided with the reorganisation of Rwanda’s money market.

The BNR increasingly acquired autonomous authority over monetary operations, while Rwanda moved further away from direct controls over credit and interest rates.

The lesson was becoming institutionalised: the government could have economic policy; the central bank needed the authority to conduct monetary policy.

That distinction would become even clearer in 1999.

1999: Independence Became the Architecture

The 1999 reforms are arguably the most important part of the story.

Academic research on Rwanda’s political economy describes the 1999 Central Banking Act as the point at which the BNR was granted formal independence in the formulation and implementation of monetary policy, while its mandate was expanded to include financial stability.

Another study of Rwanda’s monetary reforms records that the 1999 reforms gave the BNR’s Board the authority to determine monetary policy and strengthened the bank’s role in supervising financial institutions and enforcing sound banking practices consistent with international standards.

This was a fundamental change. The central bank was no longer simply expected to implement the government’s monetary preferences. It was being given institutional authority to make monetary-policy decisions.

At the same time, the BNR’s supervisory function was becoming more important.

In 1999, the Banking Supervision Department was created within the central bank. The objective was to create a more systematic framework for regulating and supervising the banking sector.

The significance of that reform is easy to underestimate.

The 1994 disaster had demonstrated the danger of allowing the monetary system to collapse with the political system.

The response was not simply to put stronger locks on the vault.

It was to create a financial institution with broader regulatory powers, stronger monetary authority and greater separation from day-to-day political direction.

The vault was only one part of the problem.

The system around the vault had to change.

The New Rule: Government Could Not Simply Treat the Central Bank as Its Wallet

One of the clearest manifestations of this new philosophy was the restriction on central-bank lending to government.

By the time Rwanda’s later legislation was enacted, the principle was explicit.

Under the 2017 law, the BNR could not simply lend to the State. Direct advances were allowed only to bridge temporary gaps between government revenue and expenditure, and those advances could not exceed 11% of the previous financial year’s current revenue.

That is the opposite of an open-ended state credit line.

It creates a statutory boundary between the government’s fiscal needs and the central bank’s balance sheet.

The government still has an account at the central bank.

The BNR still acts as the State’s banker and financial agent.

But the State cannot simply treat the central bank as an unlimited source of financing.

That is the firewall.

And it is one of the most important differences between the institutional environment that Rwanda inherited after 1994 and the one it built afterward.

2017-2026: Strengthening a System That Was Already Independent

By 2017, therefore, Rwanda was not creating central-bank independence from nothing.

It was strengthening an architecture that had been constructed over the previous two decades.

Law No. 48/2017 governing the BNR explicitly gave the bank legal personality as well as administrative and financial autonomy. It stated that the BNR was not subject to directives from any person or institution in exercising its powers or performing its mission.

The law also reinforced the separation between the bank and government financing.

Its Article 49 prohibited ordinary loans to the State and restricted direct advances to the 11% ceiling.

The BNR’s responsibilities had also expanded dramatically from the world of 1994.

It was now responsible for monetary policy, foreign-exchange management, financial stability, banking supervision, payment systems and management of official reserves.

The financial system around it had become vastly more complex.

There were commercial banks, insurance companies, microfinance institutions, payment systems and increasingly digital financial transactions.

The central bank was no longer simply the institution holding Rwanda’s notes.

It was the regulator and monetary authority sitting at the centre of an interconnected financial system.

The IMF recognises the fundumental changes in staff background paper for the 2026 Review of Program Design and Conditionality. It is the periodic review of how IMF-supported programs are designed and what conditions they carry.

The Difference Between a Vault and a System

This is where the story of 1994 becomes particularly relevant today.

In 1994, the central bank could be attacked through the physical removal of cash.

Modern central banking is different.

Currency remains important, but a country’s monetary system is now embedded in accounting systems, payment infrastructure, banking supervision, reserve management, foreign-exchange operations and legal controls.

The money is increasingly represented by records across systems rather than simply piles of banknotes.

The BNR’s legal framework reflects that transformation.

Its independence is not based on one lock or one governor.

It is distributed across legislation, governance structures, limits on government borrowing, banking supervision, financial reporting and operational controls.

It does mean that repeating the precise events of 1994 would require overcoming a much more complicated institutional structure.

A Lesson From 1994

The most interesting part of Rwanda’s central-bank story is therefore not the size of its reserves today.

It is the distance between the institutional model of the early 1990s and the one that emerged after the genocide.

In the old system, monetary policy was closely tied to government economic policy.

After 1994, Rwanda liberalised its financial system.

In 1995, it changed its exchange-rate regime and introduced new currency notes.

In 1997, it strengthened the legal autonomy of the BNR.

In 1999, it formalised the bank’s independence in monetary-policy formulation and implementation and strengthened its financial-supervision role.

In 2017, it codified and reinforced the bank’s administrative and financial autonomy and statutory limits on lending to the State.

The progression matters.

It shows that Rwanda did not respond to the 1994 financial catastrophe with one law.

It responded with an institutional project that unfolded over decades.

And that may be the most enduring financial lesson of the catastrophe.

The people who fled Rwanda in 1994 could take boxes of banknotes and wire billions to Europe, because the country’s political and monetary systems had become dangerously intertwined.

The post-1994 state spent years separating those functions.

Today, the BNR remains a public institution and the government’s banker.

But it is not supposed to be the government’s wallet.

That distinction is written into law.

And if the central lesson of 1994 was that political power can destroy a country’s monetary system when the two become inseparable, the lesson Rwanda embedded in its subsequent reforms is equally clear: – A central bank must belong to the country, not to whichever political authority happens to control the country at a particular moment.

The empty vaults of 1994 were a consequence of institutional failure.

The laws that followed have been an attempt to make sure that the same failure could never again be so easily repeated.

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