Dried Fruits, Chili Among Rwandan Products Showcased at China International Expo

SHANGHAI – Rwanda is showcasing coffee, tea, honey, chili and other locally produced goods at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on November 5, as the country seeks to expand its exports to the Chinese market.

The six-day exhibition, running until November 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, brings together businesses and potential buyers from around the world.

Rwanda is presenting a range of products, including specialty coffee, tea, chili, dried fruits, natural honey, macadamia nuts and handicrafts. The country is also using the exhibition to promote investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

Rwanda’s participation comes as the two countries mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, with economic cooperation expanding in recent years.

Bilateral trade between Rwanda and China reached approximately $849 million in 2025, up from $300 million in 2019, according to figures released alongside Rwanda’s participation at the expo.

Rwanda’s exports to China increased from $35 million in 2019 to $227 million in 2025, representing growth of approximately 549%.

Chinese investment registered in Rwanda also increased from $460 million in 2024 to $548.5 million in 2025, a rise of 19%. Chinese companies have investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, energy and real estate.

Rwanda’s Ambassador to China, Lt Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Karenzi Karake, said the expo provides an important opportunity for local businesses, particularly smallholder farmers and women-led cooperatives, to reach Chinese consumers and establish lasting commercial partnerships.

“CIIE has proven to be an invaluable platform for Rwandan enterprises, particularly smallholder farmers and women-led cooperatives, to access the Chinese market and build lasting business partnerships,” he said.

He encouraged Rwandan businesses to take advantage of the exhibition to connect with buyers and investors and explore new opportunities.

The country’s participation includes coffee cupping, tea tasting, cultural performances and business matchmaking sessions intended to connect Rwandan exhibitors with Chinese buyers, distributors and e-commerce platforms.

An additional opportunity comes from China’s zero-tariff treatment for all Rwandan goods, which took effect on December 1, 2024.

The arrangement allows eligible Rwandan products to enter the Chinese market without import tariffs, subject to rules of origin, customs procedures and product-specific requirements.

Rwanda and China announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2024, building on cooperation in trade, investment and industrial development under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Beyond promoting agricultural exports, Rwanda is using the expo to attract investors to sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing and energy, with an emphasis on increasing local value addition.

The CIIE, launched in 2018, has become a platform for international businesses seeking access to the Chinese consumer market.

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